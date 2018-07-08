Detained 17 PDP members regain freedom in Ogun

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Seventeen members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ogun State, allegedly arrested alongside a member of the state’s House of Assembly, Biyi Adeleye, have regained their freedom.

The party members, who were remanded in prison custody for 29 days, were among persons arrested by the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) at the Constituency Office of Adeleye in Isara-Remo, while breaking the Ramadan fast with the lawmaker.

Adeleye, representing Remo State Constituency, was released after three days of the arrest. He, however, accused the state government of being behind the arrest because of his defection from APC to PDP, the allegation the state government had since denied.

Speaking at a welcome back party organised by PDP in Isara, on Friday, the House of Representatives member, representing Remo Federal Constituency, Oladipupo Adebutu, expressed happiness that the affected party members got justice and eventually regained their freedom.

“I am happy today, because right from time we told our people that it will not be easy all the time. There will be days we will fast.

“I congratulate you all on your release and you people now have your certificate of suffering for future reference.

“We told our people that in politics, they can only lock you up but can’t imprison you. 2019 is almost upon us and it is through this PDP will win the election”, he stated.

Adebutu, who is also a governorship aspirant, urged PDP members in the state to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in order for them to be able to vote candidates of their choice come 2019.