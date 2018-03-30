The Sun News
Latest
30th March 2018 - 16 million Nigerians unemployed more than total pop. of S.Leone, Togo, Liberia
30th March 2018 - BREAKING: Deputy House Leader Buba Jubril is dead
30th March 2018 - Buhari commissions Ikeja bus terminal
30th March 2018 - How recording firm robbed me of N55m –Iyke Onka, gospel singer
30th March 2018 - My film, Love Bird, showcases another side of Jim Iyke –Imasuen
30th March 2018 - ‘How I got inspiration for Food Point’
30th March 2018 - I’m passionate about empowering young filmmakers -Bright Obasi, producer
30th March 2018 - Fans should expect nothing but good music from me -Prince CJ
30th March 2018 - Simi tours Dubai, thrills fans
30th March 2018 - ‘Why we brought back Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’
Home / Cover / National / 16 million Nigerians unemployed more than total pop. of S.Leone, Togo, Liberia
Ikeja along UNEMPLOYED Nigerians

16 million Nigerians unemployed more than total pop. of S.Leone, Togo, Liberia

— 30th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr. Simbi Wabote, disclosed that records from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicate 16 million Nigerians currently unemployed.

Wabote spoke on Thursday as a guest speaker in a programme organized by the Institute of Directors (IOD) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He noted that the number of unemployed people in the country was the total population of three African countries: Sierra Leone, Togo and Liberia put together.

Speaking on the topic ‘Addressing unemployment: Local Content as an option’,  the Executive Secretary of the agency revealed that Nigerian tertiary institutions churn out 500,000 graduates yearly without meaningful jobs waiting for them.

He pointed out that Local Content policy could be used to address unemployment in the country,  regretting that Nigeria is the only country that produces crude oil but imports petroleum products.

Speaking further, he identified agriculture as a major employer of labour in the country, saying that Nigerians and government have not realized the value chains in the sector.

Engr.  Wabote charged the IoD to use their skills understand the unemployment challenge in the country, advising them to “think globally, but act locally.”

Earlier, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of IoD Nigeria, Mr. Dele Alimi, said that Rivers State is the wealth of the nation, and if local content policy is entrenched, it would bring about good corporate governance beneficial to members of the public.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Port Harcourt Zone of IoD, Sir Innocent Harry, called on government and corporate organisations to proffer solutions to tackle the unemployment crisis the country is confronted with.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th March 2018 at 11:15 am
    Reply

    The only scientific answer is the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ikeja along UNEMPLOYED Nigerians

16 million Nigerians unemployed more than total pop. of S.Leone, Togo, Liberia

— 30th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr. Simbi Wabote, disclosed that records from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicate 16 million Nigerians currently unemployed. Wabote spoke on Thursday as a guest speaker in a programme organized by the Institute of Directors (IOD) in Port Harcourt, the…

  • Buba jibril is dead

    BREAKING: Deputy House Leader Buba Jubril is dead

    — 30th March 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Deputy Majority Leader of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Hon. Umar Buba Jubril, an APC member who represented Lokoja/Koto Constituency, has died in the early hours of this Friday morning, March 30. Jubril had been serving a third term in the House of Representatives and was also a former Speaker of the…

  • Buhari commissions Ikeja bus terminal

    — 30th March 2018

    • Lauds Ambode’s rail reform initiatives, developmental strides • We’re committed to efficient, integrated transport system –Gov President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday began his two-day official visit to Lagos State with the unveiling of ultra-modern Ikeja Bus Terminal designed to redefine public transportation in line with the Bus Reform Initiative of the state government. The president,…

  • Yobe senator: Negotiations ongoing for Leah Sharibu’s release

    — 30th March 2018

    Senator representing Yobe east, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has disclosed that “very serious negotiations” are ongoing to ensure the release of Leah Shabiru. Shabiru is one of the girls abducted from Dapchi, Yobe State by Boko Haram insurgents on February 19. Apart from five students who died in captivity, Boko Haram returned all the remaining abductees…

  • Buhari, Saraki salute Nigerians at Easter

    — 30th March 2018

    • Pray for Leah Sharibu’s freedom –CAN Segun Adio; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President, Bukola Saraki,  have urged Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, as epitomised by his passion, persecution, death and resurrection, during Easter. The president, on his part, thanked God for the safe return of the Dapchi…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share