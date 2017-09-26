The Sun News
Home / Education Review / 16-yr-old super girl marvels Queen’s College

16-yr-old super girl marvels Queen’s College

— 26th September 2017

Oba Akiolu showers royal blessing on 495 graduating students

By Gabriel Dike

Sixteen-year-old Okeke Princess Kamsy of Queen’s College, Yaba, Lagos was the star at the  female premier college graduation as she emerged the best student with 7 A1, 2 B3 grades in the May/June 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Anambra State born little star from Ekwusigo Local Government Council also scored 294 in the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and she intends to study Pharmacy at the University of Lagos.

At a colourful ceremony, the Class of 2017 graduation event with the theme: ‘’Out of the mountain, the crown,’’ Princess was the centre of focus as parents, students, PTA officials and college management including the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu applauded her academic feat.

In the May/June 2017 WASSCE, the teen girl obtained A1 in Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Civic Education, Economics and Geography, and had a B grade in English Langiage another subject to emerge the best of 495 graduating students.

Princess, who was deputy head girl received scholarship worth N500,000 from the Queen’s College Old Girls Association (QCOGA), plaque and special royal blessing from Oba Akiolu who also made history as the first monarch to attend QC graduation ceremony since the institution was established 90 years ago.

The Principal of Queen’s College showered encomium on Princess and others who made the 90-year-old college proud in the 2017 WASSCE and UTME even as she described the ceremony as a celebration of excellence.

Speaking to Daily Sun, the star student described herself as bookworm and said she didn’t expect to emerge the best graduating student. When I saw the result, I felt fulfilled. It was stressful while preparing for the examination.

She said: ‘’When I checked my result at the cybercafé, I cried and the people in the cybercafé looked at me. When I received the best graduating award, I felt on top of the world. I am a triangular student. In my junior classes I won series of awards.’’

Princess praised her teachers and parents for their encouragement that enabled her to achieve success.

Another student, Favour Oghenebume Femi-Agunnu commended and appreciated the PQC and the teachers for grooming them to be what they are which also reflected in their performance in WASSCE and UTME.

Favour said: ‘’I gained admission in 2011, was happy at the initial stage, but I later faced some challenges such as not use to the environment and facilities. I did well in my WASSCE and I want to study Law. We have good teachers and they prepared us for the future. Our new Principal was like a mother to us and we will miss her, other tutorial and even non tutorial staff.”

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, who made history as the first royal father to attend the graduation of the 90-year-old college, appreciated the principal, teachers and the 495 graduating students, specifically the best student, Okeke, for her academic feat.

Oba Akiolu gave royal blessings on the 495 graduating students and warned them not to cheat in examination stating ‘’the present administration is serious about cheating. Don’t play with your education. All of you must remain focused.’’

He urged the federal government through the Minister of Education to ensure that Queen’s College is properly funded to enable the school provide facilities that will enhance academic improvement.

Principal, Mrs. Betty Are, described the ceremony as celebration of academic excellence in WASSCE and UTME and that despite the initial challenge before their final examination, the students performed well raising the hope that: “We have governors, ministers, lawmakers, business experts and ambassadors among the graduates.’’

She supported the called by the Oba that the federal government should give the college special funding to improve on the facilities of the 90-year-old school.

‘’Hold fast your integrity and most importantly your trust in God. I am looking forward to your matriculations at various universities in the next few weeks,’’ Are noted.

