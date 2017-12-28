16 Kwara communities get N34m for World Bank-assisted projects

From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

A world Bank assisted project, the Kwara State Community and Social Development Agency (KWCSDA), on Thursday, presented a cheque of N34 million to 16 communities in the state.

The 16 communities were spread across eight local government areas in the state, bringing the total number of benefiting communities to 104 in 2017.

Presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, represented by the Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Alhaji Wasiu Odewale, charged the communities to use the money for intended purposes.

According to the governor, “I charge you all to please expend the money judiciously for the purpose intended by executing your desires projects as approved by the Agency . The judicious and prudence use of this first tranche will enhance the release of the second tranche.

“I also charge you members of the community project management committee (CPMC) and sub-committees to play the roles of the game, in order not to run afoul of the laid down procedures to avoid its attendant consequences.

“As you will be embarking on the execution of your choice projects for the community, please go about it peaceful in love with a unity of purpose, for the love of God and humanity,” he said.

Speaking with journalists at the ceremony, Acting General of the KWCSDA, Alhaji Yahaya Ahmed, said that the projects were carried out based on the choices of the communities, but in particular in the areas of electricity, water, erosion control, education, health, environment and natural resources, transport and socio-economic intervention activities.

He said the communities were selected based on the poverty map in the state being the poorest in terms of infrastructure.

Yahaya listed the local governments to include Edu, Moro and Kaiama from Kwara North, Ilorin West and Asa in Kwara Central and Offa, Oke-Ero and Isin in Kwara South.

He disclosed that a total of N83 million is to be disbursed for the project out of the first tranche of N34 million was disbursed yesterday.

Speaking further, the acting GM recalled that the State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed had in 2015 released the sum of N50 million as mandatory fee to facilitate the project.

He announced that the governor has also approved another N50 million two weeks ago to facilitate the second tranche disbursement.

“With this we have been able to draw over N600 million from the World Bank and hoping that by 2018 we should be able to draw N800 million”.

Speaking on the challenges confronting the Agency in carrying out it’s assignment, the acting GM identified the inability of some benefiting communities to pay their 10 percent community contribution as a major factor slowing down the project.