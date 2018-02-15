The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Joy Christopher 09053550497
15th February 2018 - APC reconciliation: We’ve major issues in NASS, states – Oyegun
15th February 2018 - Senators fight over election schedule
15th February 2018 - The Sun Award to slain policeman, encouragement –IGP
15th February 2018 - Governors to raise team to interface with NASS on state police
15th February 2018 - We’ll resist rigging in 2019 –Secondus
15th February 2018 - Reps move to bar public officials from medicare abroad
15th February 2018 - Gunmen kill 2 varsity students
15th February 2018 - 156 Boko Haram insurgents killed, 3,475 civilians rescued – Military
15th February 2018 - Don Waney’s CSO, Nana, killed in Rivers
Home / National / 156 Boko Haram insurgents killed, 3,475 civilians rescued – Military

156 Boko Haram insurgents killed, 3,475 civilians rescued – Military

— 15th February 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri 

No fewer than 156 Boko Haram insurgents have been killed and 3,475 civilian hostages rescued by the military in an offensive to clear the insurgents from their stronghold.

Theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, said in press conference yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State, that the military returned to Sambisa on clearance operations and bombarded the insurgents.   

“We carried out artillery bombardment and air strike on Camp Zero. Our air strike hit most of the insurgents’ logistics, including their bomb factory, vehicles and motorcycles,” Nicholas said.

He said some of the insurgents have also been surrendering to the military, while some were arrested. He urged those willing to surrender to use the opportunity provided by the Federal Government’s Safe Corridor programme aimed at rehabilitating and re-integrating repentant Boko Haram insurgents.

While explaining the differences between repentant and arrested Boko Haram members, the theatre commander said those who surrender will be treated with respect and dignity, while those arrested will face the full wrath of the law. He said the military had romanced Boko Haram enough, and it was now time to end the war. He called for more support from the media and Nigerians to finally win the war against terror.

Also reacting on the claims that Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram leader, disguises as a woman and is now on the run, he said the troops in the theatre “want him dead or alive.” 

He also said the recent video by the Boko Haram leader showed the group was defeated.

“That shows that Boko Haram is defeated. The video is an indication that they have seen their end near,” he maintained.

….Soldiers dig in at Sambisa

Nicholas also disclosed that personnel resorted to sleeping in Sambisa forest because insurgents usually returned to occupy places the army had captured and cleared.

Asked why the army had to “recapture” Camp Zero, Nicholas said the insurgents returned to the location after the army had cleared it on several occasions.

He, however, said the army would remain in the place to ensure the insurgents have no hiding place.

“Camp Zero has been taken by our troops on several occasions. You know this is an asymmetric country, there are no boundaries. We take it today and they move to another place and they occupy it again. We continue to run round.

“But this time around, I have decided that we will sleep with them in that bush. That is just the solution to what you have said.

“So, we are with them in the bush; we are not moving anywhere. We are pursuing them round the bush; we are with them there,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th February 2018 at 6:07 am
    Reply

    The brainwashed illiterate fools- terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc. are attacking and killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria and says they are cattle rearers nickname herdsmen- the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc. must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The war in North East is about Kanuris etc. who are natives of this territory of the natives on their God given native land fighting war of the same purpose natives of this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West North West, North Central, are fighting against the same enemy- which is war to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be accomplished with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world under the natives Disintegrated Republics. If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now to stand and work for the natives of this territory of

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC reconciliation: We’ve major issues in NASS, states – Oyegun

— 15th February 2018

•Tinubu laments party’s loss of goodwill Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has admitted the party has a lot of issues to resolve within the ranks of its members in the National Assembly, Benue, Kano, Kogi states, among others. Welcoming APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,…

  • Senators fight over election schedule

    — 15th February 2018

    •Buhari’s loyalists stage walk out, reject conference report Fred Itua, Abuja  The  proposed amendment of election sequence by the National Assembly caused uproar on the floor of the Senate yesterday. Senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, disagreed sharply over the issue. The House of Representatives had in its…

  • The Sun Award to slain policeman, encouragement –IGP

    — 15th February 2018

    THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has praised The Sun for picking Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, a policeman killed in Owerri, Imo State capital while trying to prevent a bank robbery, as winner of the Nigerian Hero Award 2017, describing the gesture as a special encouragement for the police. Speaking in Abuja, when a delegation visited to present…

  • Governors to raise team to interface with NASS on state police

    — 15th February 2018

    Juliana  Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has resolved to nominate a team to interface with National Assembly over the creation of State Police. The governors took the decision during their meeting yesterday at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. At the close of a two-day summit on national security organised by the Senate,…

  • We’ll resist rigging in 2019 –Secondus

    — 15th February 2018

    • APC cannot win election again –Dickson Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed fear that the 2019 polls could be rigged in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who stated this in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, yesterday, shortly after receiving some defectors…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share