156 Boko Haram insurgents killed, 3,475 civilians rescued – Military

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than 156 Boko Haram insurgents have been killed and 3,475 civilian hostages rescued by the military in an offensive to clear the insurgents from their stronghold.

Theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, said in press conference yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State, that the military returned to Sambisa on clearance operations and bombarded the insurgents.

“We carried out artillery bombardment and air strike on Camp Zero. Our air strike hit most of the insurgents’ logistics, including their bomb factory, vehicles and motorcycles,” Nicholas said.

He said some of the insurgents have also been surrendering to the military, while some were arrested. He urged those willing to surrender to use the opportunity provided by the Federal Government’s Safe Corridor programme aimed at rehabilitating and re-integrating repentant Boko Haram insurgents.

While explaining the differences between repentant and arrested Boko Haram members, the theatre commander said those who surrender will be treated with respect and dignity, while those arrested will face the full wrath of the law. He said the military had romanced Boko Haram enough, and it was now time to end the war. He called for more support from the media and Nigerians to finally win the war against terror.

Also reacting on the claims that Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram leader, disguises as a woman and is now on the run, he said the troops in the theatre “want him dead or alive.”

He also said the recent video by the Boko Haram leader showed the group was defeated.

“That shows that Boko Haram is defeated. The video is an indication that they have seen their end near,” he maintained.

….Soldiers dig in at Sambisa

Nicholas also disclosed that personnel resorted to sleeping in Sambisa forest because insurgents usually returned to occupy places the army had captured and cleared.

Asked why the army had to “recapture” Camp Zero, Nicholas said the insurgents returned to the location after the army had cleared it on several occasions.

He, however, said the army would remain in the place to ensure the insurgents have no hiding place.

“Camp Zero has been taken by our troops on several occasions. You know this is an asymmetric country, there are no boundaries. We take it today and they move to another place and they occupy it again. We continue to run round.

“But this time around, I have decided that we will sleep with them in that bush. That is just the solution to what you have said.

“So, we are with them in the bush; we are not moving anywhere. We are pursuing them round the bush; we are with them there,” he said.