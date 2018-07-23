– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - $150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition
23rd July 2018 - Vietnam Information Minister suspended amidst corruption scandal
23rd July 2018 - Nigerians applaud singer Falz over sexual violence video
23rd July 2018 - Anambra community writes Obiano over attacks on teachers, students
23rd July 2018 - Vote-buying biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy, says Group
23rd July 2018 - Killings, greatest threat to Nigeria’s existence, says Dickson
23rd July 2018 - Abba Moro declares for Senate
23rd July 2018 - Mesut Ozil retirement welcomed by Bayern Munich president
23rd July 2018 - 3 detained for providing information to police
23rd July 2018 - IPOB demands release of Dasuki, El-Zakzaky
Home / National / $150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition
EBONYI

$150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition

— 23rd July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

A group of elders in Ebonyi State, under the guise of Ebonyi State Elders Council has thrown their weight behind the move by the state government to obtain a $150 million loan from African Development Bank (AfDB).

The loan, Daily Sun gathered, was to enable the state government embark on the construction of a ring road that would connect about eight local government areas in the state.

Contrary to the views of opponents of the loan, the elders said that the purpose for which the governor intends to obtain the loan was genuine and as such should be supported.

Ever since the proposal was made, controversy has been trailing it. Some members of the opposition party allegedly kicked against the loan, alleging that the state has high debt profile already. They also filed a suit in the court seeking its squash.

READ ALSO: Anambra community writes Obiano over attacks on teachers, students

But Governor David Umahi had since fired back. He disclosed that he contracted five Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to represent him in the suit. He vowed that nothing would stop the project which he said was in the best interest of his people.

“It is shameful that it is those who are benefiting most from the ring road are the ones that went to court. But I engaged them in the court with five Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs)”, Umahi boasted.

In a resolution after their meeting in Abakaliki issued to Daily Sun which was signed by its Chairman, Amb. Frank Ogbuewu; and Acting Secretary, Chief Geoffrey Mgbada, warned the opposition from working against the progress of the state.

“That we unanimously and unequivocally back and support the decision of the Ebonyi State Government to rehabilitate the Abakaliki Ring Road and hereby urge the state Governor to go ahead with this all important ring road project”, the resolution partly read. ENDS

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EBONYI

$150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition

— 23rd July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A group of elders in Ebonyi State, under the guise of Ebonyi State Elders Council has thrown their weight behind the move by the state government to obtain a $150 million loan from African Development Bank (AfDB). The loan, Daily Sun gathered, was to enable the state government embark on the construction…

  • ANAMBRA

    Anambra community writes Obiano over attacks on teachers, students

    — 23rd July 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The people of Isu-Aniocha community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have sent a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) to Governor Willie Obiano over alleged invasion of community by some individuals with the aided of some top government officials. The attackers, who were said be sponsored by a former chairman of the…

  • Vote-buying

    Vote-buying biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy, says Group

    — 23rd July 2018

    NAN The Integrity Group (TIG) on Monday said that Vote-buying was not only a criminal offence but the biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy. The founder of the group, Livingstone Wechie, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that such act contravened sections 124 and 130 of the Electoral Act. He called for immediate…

  • KILLINGS

    Killings, greatest threat to Nigeria’s existence, says Dickson

    — 23rd July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has described the current spate of violence and killings by gunmen across the nation and particularly in the Northern part of the country as the biggest ever existential threat to the nation’s cooperate existence, since after the civil war. The Nigerian civil war had ended…

  • MORO

    Abba Moro declares for Senate

    — 23rd July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Immediate past Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has formally declared his intention to run for the Benue South Senatorial seat in the forth-coming 2019 general elections. Moro disclosed this while briefing newsmen, in Otukpo, on Saturday, after a tour round the nine local government areas that make up the Benue South…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share