$150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition— 23rd July 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki
A group of elders in Ebonyi State, under the guise of Ebonyi State Elders Council has thrown their weight behind the move by the state government to obtain a $150 million loan from African Development Bank (AfDB).
The loan, Daily Sun gathered, was to enable the state government embark on the construction of a ring road that would connect about eight local government areas in the state.
Contrary to the views of opponents of the loan, the elders said that the purpose for which the governor intends to obtain the loan was genuine and as such should be supported.
Ever since the proposal was made, controversy has been trailing it. Some members of the opposition party allegedly kicked against the loan, alleging that the state has high debt profile already. They also filed a suit in the court seeking its squash.
READ ALSO: Anambra community writes Obiano over attacks on teachers, students
But Governor David Umahi had since fired back. He disclosed that he contracted five Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to represent him in the suit. He vowed that nothing would stop the project which he said was in the best interest of his people.
“It is shameful that it is those who are benefiting most from the ring road are the ones that went to court. But I engaged them in the court with five Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs)”, Umahi boasted.
In a resolution after their meeting in Abakaliki issued to Daily Sun which was signed by its Chairman, Amb. Frank Ogbuewu; and Acting Secretary, Chief Geoffrey Mgbada, warned the opposition from working against the progress of the state.
“That we unanimously and unequivocally back and support the decision of the Ebonyi State Government to rehabilitate the Abakaliki Ring Road and hereby urge the state Governor to go ahead with this all important ring road project”, the resolution partly read. ENDS
About author
Related Articles
-
-
FG partners AfDB on youth employment/skills devt2nd July 2018
-
Police discover bomb in Ebonyi PDP secretariat21st June 2018
-
AfDB trains 733 Nigerians on agro technology3rd May 2018
Latest
$150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition— 23rd July 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A group of elders in Ebonyi State, under the guise of Ebonyi State Elders Council has thrown their weight behind the move by the state government to obtain a $150 million loan from African Development Bank (AfDB). The loan, Daily Sun gathered, was to enable the state government embark on the construction…
-
Anambra community writes Obiano over attacks on teachers, students— 23rd July 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The people of Isu-Aniocha community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have sent a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) to Governor Willie Obiano over alleged invasion of community by some individuals with the aided of some top government officials. The attackers, who were said be sponsored by a former chairman of the…
-
Vote-buying biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy, says Group— 23rd July 2018
NAN The Integrity Group (TIG) on Monday said that Vote-buying was not only a criminal offence but the biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy. The founder of the group, Livingstone Wechie, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that such act contravened sections 124 and 130 of the Electoral Act. He called for immediate…
-
Killings, greatest threat to Nigeria’s existence, says Dickson— 23rd July 2018
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has described the current spate of violence and killings by gunmen across the nation and particularly in the Northern part of the country as the biggest ever existential threat to the nation’s cooperate existence, since after the civil war. The Nigerian civil war had ended…
-
Abba Moro declares for Senate— 23rd July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Immediate past Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has formally declared his intention to run for the Benue South Senatorial seat in the forth-coming 2019 general elections. Moro disclosed this while briefing newsmen, in Otukpo, on Saturday, after a tour round the nine local government areas that make up the Benue South…
-
Entertainment
Nigerians applaud singer Falz over sexual violence video— 23rd July 2018
NAN Nigerians and the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) have lauded singer, Folarin Falana a.k.a Falz for addressing sexual violence in his latest music video. The reactions came after the award wining artiste announced the release of the video titled “Child of the world” on his social media platform @falzthebahdguy FALZ – “Child…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell— 18th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Sometime in May 2015, six staff of Radio Nigeria had a brush with death on the Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, popularly called Airport Road, Abuja. The car conveying them home, after a stressful production hours, had rammed into another vehicle while the driver was receiving a telephone call. According to the most senior…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Meet Toyin Olajide, Nigeria’s first female airline managing director— 22nd July 2018
Our captain happens to be the first female captain in Air Peace. After flying with Air Peace for some years, she finally attained the captainship position. Agatha Emeadi Mrs Toyin Olajide is a bold lady of many firsts who saw to the accomplishment of Nigeria’s first “all female flight crew” when Air Peace Airline operated…
Literary Review
Hadiza El-Rufai: Writing is therapeutic— 21st July 2018
“I write because I have something to say; it’s therapeutic and fiction is a safe medium, and this particular story was written, because I had an encounter with an orphanage…” Olamide Babatunde It’s not every day one comes across a governor’s wife writing a book, yet Hadiza Isma El-Rufai does change that, and a lot…
-
Lifeline
At last, warring Ebonyi, Cross River border communities embrace peace— 23rd July 2018
Sources close to the communities revealed that it has become a way of life such that most border communities, during farming season, now make budgets for crises… Judex Okoro, Calabar For many decades now, Cross River has been enmeshed in land disputes with its neighbouring states of Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi and Benue. These disputes over…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate— 20th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire For fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, President Muhammadu Buhari has exhibited uncommon courage in his fight against corruption. And for this reason, he’s supporting his re-election bid come 2019. READ ALSO: Fuji, Juju musicians, others storm Abeokuta to promote Yoruba traditional music The musician, who recently paid…
Opinion
Atiku Abubakar as opposition’s trump card— 23rd July 2018
And this is where the opposition ought to capitalize on and front a consensus candidate with broad-based outlook and appeal to Nigerians of different ethnic extractions. Chris Nonyelum We are at a very critical stage in the historical evolution of the Nigerian state. Since the events that led to the civil war, the prospects of…
Columnists
-
In search of political mentors (1)— 23rd July 2018
From interfacing with our youngsters in nearly two decades across my three mentoring platforms (Bush House Fan Club Int’l, League One30 and The 20 Questions Community), I know that their number one leadership challenge is the scarcity of political mentors. Michael Bush Nigerians are a fantastically-difficult people. This is no plagiarising the former Prime Minister…
-
Unholy alliance— 23rd July 2018
The alliance against [Okorocha] only succeeded in pulling the rug from under his feet during the APC congresses in the wards and at state level. Tony Iwuoma “Our politicians are amusing, aren’t they? They provide entertainment. Yet we didn’t elect them to entertain us. We elected them to develop the land. We are now saddled…
-
Is Adeosun still Nigeria’s finance minister?— 23rd July 2018
As finance minister, Adeosun attracts the admiration and trust of many Nigerians. This is why the controversies surrounding her alleged fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate trouble the heart. Casmir Igbokwe Mrs. Kemi Adeosun is a beauty to behold any day. She also has brain. The combination of beauty and brain apparently made…
-
Ethiopia and lessons for Nigeria— 23rd July 2018
For Nigerian youths, who are getting ready to contest elective positions on the basis of the Not Too Young To Run Act, it must be said that age is not necessarily the problem. Chiagozie Udeh & Oselokah H. Obaze Good governance exemplars in Africa continue to evolve, even if slowly. An African country, Ethiopia, has…
-
The tormentors of Lagos— 22nd July 2018
So how come a hundred trailers making the lives and business of people living in Apapa has now grown to 12,000 powerful tormentors of the whole city? Funke Egbemode Koko: Lagos is under siege Kaka: You mean terrorists are here, Boko Haram, Hakika or all of them? Koko: The terrorists that are in town are…
-
INEC’s threat to 2019 elections— 22nd July 2018
In 2019, INEC will pose the biggest threat to free and credible elections. It has failed an integrity test and the earlier Nigerians realise this coming anarchy, the safer for everyone. I will revert to this point later. Fred Itua In Nigeria, elections can be likened to a war. Politicians, whose only trade yields interest…
-
Uduk and the capital market outlaws— 22nd July 2018
Make no mistake about it, these capital market outlaws are still within the system. They succeeded in the past but they appear to be against the brick this time. Ken Ugbechie Investing in any venture, product or service, is a risk. If in doubt ask maverick investor, Warren Buffet, founder of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett, also…
-
Policy options on political corruption reform— 22nd July 2018
The epic scale of political corruption underscores a fragile sense of Nigerian nationhood and political community that has been exacerbated, rather than mitigated, by the process of constitution-making. Tunji Olaopa According to Suberu, the sweeping powers of the president extend into political, economic and even social sectors. “He may assign responsibility for any business of…
-
Walk in a dark tunnel— 22nd July 2018
The truth is that we have kept walking in a dark tunnel. The funniest thing about this is that you see sparkles of light far away but surprisingly we have refused to walk in that direction. Ralph Egbu We Nigerians like to walk in the opposite direction. Professor Wole Soyinka must have seen something about…
-
Differences between healthy and toxic marriages— 21st July 2018
People in toxic marriages are pressured to agree with their spouses in changing who they are to suit their partner’s whims and caprices. Kate Halim Many Nigerian women are in toxic marriages. These women know deep down that their relationships are hell on earth, yet they choose to continue to die gradually at the hands…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply