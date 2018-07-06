The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2018 - 1,500 officers appeal to Buhari to release 2015 ASP promotion
6th July 2018 - Buhari congratulates Gen. Momah at 75
6th July 2018 - Breaking: FG docks ex-Gov Suswam over illegal possession of fire arms
6th July 2018 - DG applauds UNN for recognizing the contributions Prof Ihekweazu
6th July 2018 - Enugu guber: Court declines to unseat Ugwuanyi, awards N1m cost against Eze
6th July 2018 - Namibian President, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, others bid Adedeji farewell
6th July 2018 - Mike Adenuga receives “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from Macron
6th July 2018 - NIRSAL distributes N2.9bn to sustain rice revolution
6th July 2018 - Trump’s tweets added $10 to oil prices, Iran’s OPEC boss says
6th July 2018 - Shoprite plans Africa’s biggest clean-up
Home / National / 1,500 officers appeal to Buhari to release 2015 ASP promotion
children

1,500 officers appeal to Buhari to release 2015 ASP promotion

— 6th July 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

One thousand, five hundred Police officers across the country who were shortlisted for Assistant Superintendent (ASP) promotion have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct police authourities to release their promotion.

The officers were said to have been promoted based on their educational qualification in 2015.

It was learnt that the police authourities in a letter dated December 9, 2015 with reference number CB:7510/DTD/FHQ/ADJ/VOL.7/28 and entitled, “Re: ASP promotional course based on educational qualifications,” had held interviews from December 14 to 19, 2015, at the Peacekeeping Training Centre, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The letter was signed by the Force Secretary, AIG Patrick Dey Dokumor on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Department of Training and Development, Chairman Joint Screening Committee, Force Headquarters.

The spokesperson of the group, who don’t want his name for fear of prosecuted, said the shortlisted Police officers made the call while baring their minds on the non-release of the promotion to journalists in Calabar yesterday.

He said: “For about three years since we were shortlisted for the upgrading by the Police authorities based on our educational qualification and after series of interviews at the state and zonal levels as well as the final screening at the Force Headquarters’ Abuja, the promotion is yet to be released.

“I can tell you that we about 50 successful officers shortlisted from each of the 36 states of the federation to attend the final screening for the promotion course, while more than 1,500 officers were successful at the end of the interview in Abuja.”

Insisting that they have over waited without hearing form them, he said it has become expedient for the Inspector-General of Police,IGP, and the Police Services Commission to act urgently to save the situation fro further causing ripples in the police various commands.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

children

1,500 officers appeal to Buhari to release 2015 ASP promotion

— 6th July 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar One thousand, five hundred Police officers across the country who were shortlisted for Assistant Superintendent (ASP) promotion have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct police authourities to release their promotion. The officers were said to have been promoted based on their educational qualification in 2015. It was learnt that the police…

  • Buhari congratulates Gen. Momah at 75

    — 6th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of Science and Technology, Maj. Gen. Sam Ifeanyichukwu Momah, on his 75th birthday. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, Buhari in his congratulatory message to the public administrator, engineer, recalled his many achievements, which include honours…

  • Breaking: FG docks ex-Gov Suswam over illegal possession of fire arms

    — 6th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Federal Government, yesterday arraigned the former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam before the Federal High Court in Abuja. The former Chief Executive of the state, who has been under the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) was arraigned on a three-count criminal charge bordering on his alleged illegal…

  • DG applauds UNN for recognizing the contributions Prof Ihekweazu

    — 6th July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has expressed appreciation to department of Foreign Languages  University of Nigeria, Nsukka for recognizing contributions of his  late mother, Prof Edith Ihekweazu.  Ihekweazu who is the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made the commendation in Nsukka on Wednesday during the department first homecoming/Prof Edith Ihekweazu  memorial lecture. He said the…

  • Enugu guber: Court declines to unseat Ugwuanyi, awards N1m cost against Eze

    — 6th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The legal moves by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anyogu Eze to remove Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State from office failed yesterday at the Supreme Court. Eze who laid claim to the PDP governorship ticket in Enugu State having merged through a parallel primary election, had asked…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share