1,500 officers appeal to Buhari to release 2015 ASP promotion

Judex Okoro, Calabar

One thousand, five hundred Police officers across the country who were shortlisted for Assistant Superintendent (ASP) promotion have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct police authourities to release their promotion.

The officers were said to have been promoted based on their educational qualification in 2015.

It was learnt that the police authourities in a letter dated December 9, 2015 with reference number CB:7510/DTD/FHQ/ADJ/VOL.7/28 and entitled, “Re: ASP promotional course based on educational qualifications,” had held interviews from December 14 to 19, 2015, at the Peacekeeping Training Centre, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The letter was signed by the Force Secretary, AIG Patrick Dey Dokumor on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Department of Training and Development, Chairman Joint Screening Committee, Force Headquarters.

The spokesperson of the group, who don’t want his name for fear of prosecuted, said the shortlisted Police officers made the call while baring their minds on the non-release of the promotion to journalists in Calabar yesterday.

He said: “For about three years since we were shortlisted for the upgrading by the Police authorities based on our educational qualification and after series of interviews at the state and zonal levels as well as the final screening at the Force Headquarters’ Abuja, the promotion is yet to be released.

“I can tell you that we about 50 successful officers shortlisted from each of the 36 states of the federation to attend the final screening for the promotion course, while more than 1,500 officers were successful at the end of the interview in Abuja.”

Insisting that they have over waited without hearing form them, he said it has become expedient for the Inspector-General of Police,IGP, and the Police Services Commission to act urgently to save the situation fro further causing ripples in the police various commands.