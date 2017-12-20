150 Ebonyi communities forge alliance

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Members of the Association of Urban Town Unions, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, gathered recently at the premises of the Holy Ghost Secondary School in the state capital to, among other things, deliberate on the various issues affecting the over 150 communities from various parts of the country living in Abakaliki.

They had also come to convey their heart-felt appreciation to some members of the union who had contributed in one way or the other to the growth of the association. Indeed, over 5,000 people attended the maiden event even as the natives came in their numbers to show solidarity to their countrymen.

Also, top government functionaries, including Governor David Umahi, who was represented by his Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Cletus Ofoke was in attendance.

Chairman on the occasion, Amb. Frank Ogbuewu, said he was glad that members of the union have seen the need for peace and unity of purpose, which made them to come together to actualise a common cause.

“This is the first in the history of Abakaliki that different communities from other states living in Abakaliki are coming together. Before today, these communities come together in their respective chosen locations to have their private end of the year meetings.

“But this year, you decided to come together. It is a welcome development that shows that all of us are one. We have 150 town unions in Abakaliki. Out of this figure, 105 are assembled and decided to do things together. It shows that there is renewed love and unity among people that are not indigenes of Ebonyi that are living here.

“Once you spend 10 years and above in another man’s land, you automatically become an indigene of that place. This simply means that you are now indigenes of Ebonyi State. Whether you come from Anambra, Imo, Hausa, Yoruba or wherever you’re coming from, we are one,” he declared.

Ogbuewu, however, reminded them of the need to sustain their celebrated support for the state government under Umahi.

“But in all, if there is no peace and security in Ebonyi you won’t be gathered here today. So, we must thank our governor, Chief David Umahi, who made it possible. Governor Umahi has also changed the face of Abakaliki and Ebonyi in general for good,” he said.

In his speech, the President-General of the association, Mr. Ifeanyi Nwabueze, said that each time he looked back at the beginning of the association, he was satisfied that they had come a long way.

“Our association has, indeed, grown from strength to strength with the collective efforts of the leaders, and the entire members of the association drawn from 150 town unions in the state.

“In the last one year, we have achieved tremendously. Among other things, we have championed absolute unity and peaceful coexistence among our members with urban community and residents of the state in general.

“We wish to express our profound gratitude to the state governor, Chief David Umahi, for his massive transformation of the state capital from a growing town to one of the fastest developing cities in the country, and for carrying everybody along in the state irrespective of where one comes from.

“We will remain supportive to the people-oriented policies and programmes of His Excellency for the overall development of the state. We also appreciate the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Charles Emeka Akpu-Enika, for his unflinching support to us and the urban community in general,” he said.

The leader of the South-South community in the state, Mr Egbe Alex Enang, commended the leadership of their association for bringing them together.

For him, coming together under that umbrella would promote peace, unity and love among all the ethnic nationalities living in the state.

“We are also here to inform the world that the urban wants the action governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, to come for a second term in office and we are urging him to present himself for the 2019 election,” he said.

Also, the Woman Leader of Hausa community in Ebonyi, who co-led hundreds of their people to the function, Hajia Asma’u Umaru Gambo, expressed joy over the gathering. She said that the meeting had afforded everyone the opportunity to interact and strike friendship.

Mrs. Gambo who hails from Kano State also eulogised Governor Umahi for transforming the state and restoring security in Abakaliki.

“Before, armed robbers terrorized the residence of Abakaliki, but today, here is safe. There are streetlights everywhere which contribute to scaring them away,” she said.

Similarly, the leader of Hausa community representing them in the Association of Urban Town Unions, Hajia Hadiza Abubakar Aliyu, also thanked Governor Umahi immensely.

She, however, made a passionate appeal to the governor as she pleaded with him to include women in the Hajj pilgrimage, lamenting that their men often hijack the exercise to the exclusion of women.

The Chairman of Yoruba community in the state, Alhaji Saliu Abolade Moroof, in his speech, said that the Yoruba people are faring very well in Ebonyi State.

He lauded the Umahi-led administration, pledging to support his second term bid.

“If you are in Abakaliki about three years ago, you would have seen the difference by now. There are good road networks, streetlights, and others in Ebonyi, especially in Abakaliki. We, the Yoruba, are very comfortable here,” he declared.

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Akpo-Enika, who is reportedly one of the pillars of the association, said that ever since the formation of the group, there has been an improved peace and mutuality amongst the residents of the area.

He thanked Governor Umahi for the opportunity he gave him to serve which also afforded him the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the association.

“Let me thank the association for endorsing my principal for second term come 2019 governorship election in this state,” he remarked.

In his speech, the governor who was represented by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Ofoke, pledged to continue to do his best to uplift the welfare of the people and residents of the state.

He promised to stop at nothing to fulfil all his campaign promises even as he assured the association of his continued support.

The members of the association also moved a motion to support second term of Umahi.

Moving the motion, the Secretary-General of the group, Chief Ifeanyi Okoroafor, said that the governor has done “marvellously well” for the people of the state, and as such deserves a second tenure.

The motion was seconded by the Vice President-General, Chief Joseph Okonkwo.

Okoroafor, who doubles as the President, Umuahia Welfare Association, Abakaliki branch said that in “the area of infrastructure, economic empowerment, promotion of social institutions, security and welfare of the people, he has done creditably well.

“There has not been any governor like him since the creation of Ebonyi State. He does not discriminate. Irrespective of where you are coming from, you are given the opportunity to explore your world in Ebonyi without any form of persecution or discrimination. Umahi promotes peace and unity. So, he deserves a second term,” he said.