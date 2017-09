At least 15 people were killed on Tuesday when a microbus collided with a trailer-truck south of Cairo, Security and Health Officials said.

A security official speaking to the Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper said the accident took place as the microbus was speeding on a desert road near Beni Suef, about 120 kilometres south of Cairo.

One person was injured.

Serious road accidents are relatively common in Egypt and have often been blamed on poor road conditions and reckless driving. (NAN)