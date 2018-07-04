$15.5m fraud: Patience Jonathan’s firms lose bid to change plea— 4th July 2018
Lukman Olabiyi
Justice Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Tuesday, dismissed an application by four companies which pleaded guilty to laundering $15.5million allegedly belonging to former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan.
The companies: Pluto Property and Investment company limited, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company limited, Transocean Property and investment company limited and Globus Integrated Service Limited, had prayed the court to reverse their guilty pleas and nullify the previous proceedings because those who represented the company were not authorised to do so.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned them with a former Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Waripamo Dudafa, a lawyer, Amajuoyi Briggs, who is the companies’ Secretary, and a banker, Adedamola Bolodeoku of the Skye Bank Plc.
Unlike the companies, Dudafa, Briggs and Bolodeoku pleaded not guilty to the 17-count charge.
The companies’ lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), told Justice Kuewumi that his clients were not given a fair trial before their conviction because they had no legal representation of their choice.
Ozekhome said he was briefed to represent the companies after its directors pleaded guilty despite not being authorised by the board to do so.
Moving his motion seeking to set aside the companies conviction, Ozekhome said they were convicted “In gross violation” of the 1999 Constitution, which he said, occasioned a miscarriage of justice.
He prayed that the trial be done de novo (afresh) and that the previous proceedings be declared null, void and unsustainable in law.
The application, he said, was on the grounds that the court failed to pass a sentence on the convicted companies as the judge reserved sentence until end of the other defendants’ trial.
Besides, Ozekhome said the companies were denied the right to cross-examine the purported directors who purportedly pleaded guilty.
“They’re just busybodies and interlopers who were pressure to come and plead guilty. They had no mandate to do so,” he said.
But, Prosecuting Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, urged the court to refuse the application for being an abuse of court process.
According to him, it amounted to asking the judge to revisit his ruling and to assume the position of an appellate court.
He denied that the directors who pleaded guilty were not authorised to do so, saying there was evidence that they were indeed the companies’ directors from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and from the companies’ bank accounts.
At the proceedings, the companies were represented by Mr. Oluigbo O, who held the brief of Chief Mike Ozakhome (SAN), Mr. Ademola Adefolaju, who stood in for Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), for Dudafa, and Ige Asemudara, who represented Briggs.
Ruling on the application, Justice Kuewumi held that a lower court could only reserve himself in exceptional cases where there is “a serious procedural irregularity” or where the court lacks jurisdiction.
“The main issue to be addressed in this application is whether this court can revisit its earlier decision whereby the applicants were convicted.
“Once a court gives an order or judgment, it has no legal competence to reverse itself or set aside its previous order.
“Considering the circumstances of this case, I have not been shown any valid reason to make me revisit my decision. This court is already functus officio.
“I’m in agreement with the prosecution that this application is incompetent. It is hereby refused and accordingly dismissed,” the judge held.
The matter has been adjourned until October 17 for hearing.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
JUST IN: Court grants ex-NSA, Sambo Dasuki bail2nd July 2018
-
Court dismisses suit seeking to remove Kebbi Governor30th June 2018
-
Court remands Abuja bizman to Kuje prison over N36m fraud28th June 2018
Latest
$15.5m fraud: Patience Jonathan’s firms lose bid to change plea— 4th July 2018
Lukman Olabiyi Justice Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Tuesday, dismissed an application by four companies which pleaded guilty to laundering $15.5million allegedly belonging to former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan. The companies: Pluto Property and Investment company limited, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company limited, Transocean Property and investment company limited…
-
NOUN appoints Obasanjo academic facilitator— 4th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has engaged former President Olusegun Obasanjo as academic facilitator at its Abeokuta Study Centre, in Ogun State. Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu had, soon after the former president’s graduation with PhD in January, confirmed his appointment as academic facilitator at NOUN….
-
Insecurity: France can’t solve Nigeria’s problem, says Macron— 4th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja French President Emmanuel Macron has said his country could not help Nigeria, in particular, and Africa in general, to solve its insecurity problems, insisting the solution was for African governments to organise themselves and get rid of those he called ‘Jihadists’. President Macron was speaking at a joint press conference with Presidents…
-
Why I visited African Shrine – Macron— 4th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja France President, Emmanuel Macron, has given reasons behind his decision to visit the African Shrine as part of his visit to Nigeria. Macron who recalled his days in Nigeria about 15 years ago, noted that it was an emotional come-back, especially as he never imagined he would return to Abuja one day…
-
Zamfara: Marafa, Yari fight over control of APC structure— 4th July 2018
Ismail Omipidan As 2019 draws near, political activities in Zamfara State have heightened. Political parties, politicians and leaders are making habitual contact, consultations and networking to maintain relevance, and control with a view to leveraging on real, perceived and expectant opportunities. Historically speaking, since 1999, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has never won the state….
-
Entertainment
President Macron coming to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela– Femi Kuti— 3rd July 2018
Tosin Ajirire As Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti is getting ready to host President Emmanuel Macron tonight at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, he has exclusively opened up to The Daily Sun on what he would tell the French leader and the kind of songs he would play. You have the French President, Emmanuel Macron visiting…
South-West Report
Oyo: Olubadan, Soun absent as 36 monarchs get vehicles— 3rd July 2018
Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso I, and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, were absent, yesterday, as Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, presented 36 vehicles to 36 royal fathers across the state. The cars were presented to the monarchs at the Governor’s Office, beside parliament building, Secretariat, Ibadan. The programme…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
War in Ebonyi artisans’ market, 15 shops, 10 vehicles torched— 4th July 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Recently, some members of the Ebonyi State chapter of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) went haywire and disrupted economic activities in the artisans’ market in Abakaliki, the state capital. Curiously, a strange inferno gutted the market popularly called Mechanic Village, the biggest in the state, few days after the artisans protested…
-
Features
The Plateau Massacre: Victims groan in pains— 1st July 2018
Give graphic details of bloody attack from Jos hospital Henry Umahi and Gyang Bere Even a heart made of stone will melt at the sight of victims of last weekend’s bloody attack by Fulani herdsmen on 11 communities across three local government areas of Plateau State. At the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where scores…
Literary Review
Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10— 23rd June 2018
Damiete Braide Jacqueline Agweh’s schedule is tight as a working class mother, but she remains dauntless in following her passion of creative writing. So far, she has these books to her credit: The Brown Family, A Place for Every Girl (2012), The Colour of My Tears (2014), and A Pelican of the Wilderness (2014). She…
-
Lifeline
Three-year-old needs N10m for heart surgery— 4th July 2018
Nkiru Odinkemelu Three-year-old Wilfred Chisimdiri Ugoh has been in agony since his first day on earth. The boy suffers from a congenital heart disease. To correct this and forestall irreversible and life-threatening complications, he needs N10 million for an open heart surgery in an Indian hospital. A sight of him immediately tells you that all…
Education Review
UWA pushes to curb immorality among students— 1st July 2018
Worried by the increasing spate of immoral behaviour among students, the University Women Association (UWA), University of Nigeria, Nsukka recently organised a sensitization workshop to educate students on expected good moral conducts in the university. In his remarks at the workshop, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Benjamin Ozumba urged students to spend their…
-
TSWeekend
Excitement as MTN takes Fela and The Kalakuta Queens to Abuja— 29th June 2018
After a successful run in Lagos, the critically acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, opened in Abuja on Friday June 8, 2018, courtesy of the MTN Foundation and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP). Fela and The Kalakuta Queens is a demonstration of the rich cultural heritage that Nigeria is blessed with. The play, which tells…
Opinion
The proposal for pilot ranches— 2nd July 2018
Chris Akiri The news, in almost all print and electronic media less than fortnight ago, that the Federal Government planned to establish ranches in 94 locations in ten States of the Federation — Adamawa, Benue, Ebonyi, Edo, Kaduna,Nasarawa, Oyo,Plateau, Taraba, and Zamfara — with the initial sum of N70 billion, and with a colossal sum…
Columnists
-
General election, not elections— 4th July 2018
Vanguard of June 24 welcomes us with the following misapprehensions: “AMCOM (AMCON) lost (loses) federal secretariat take-over bid” “Service of songs for late (sic) Gbadebowale Aboderin, Punch Chairman” (Source: as above) There is no need for the inclusion of ‘late’ in the headline—we do not hold service of songs for the living! From Vanguard Back…
-
Media and development challenge in Nigeria at a time of crisis (1)— 4th July 2018
Emma Okocha These are interesting times in Nigeria. In many ways, they are troubling times. But if history teaches anything, it is that trouble can be opportunity. The apparent threat to human progress by extant reality in Nigeria could be the point of surge for progress, or, if inappropriately handled, the curvature from which we…
-
Umahi’s unnecessary fuss about street name— 4th July 2018
Humphrey C. Nsofor The people of Ebonyi and Anambra states have always enjoyed a wonderful relationship. It could not have been better. The media war, which the government of Engineer Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State launched against Anambra State over the renaming of the hitherto obscure Abakaliki Street in Awka is gratuitous and serves no…
-
When a president says ‘Let us pray’— 3rd July 2018
When news broke last week of the massacre of more than 150 women, children, and men in remote communities of Plateau State, everyone turned their attention to president Muhammadu Buhari for his explanation of how the mass murder of citizens on such a scale could take place in a country that is not at war….
-
Sorrow, tears, blood and Nigeria— 2nd July 2018
Everybody run run run Eh-ya! Everybody scatter scatter Eh-ya! Some people lost some bread Eh-ya! Someone nearly die Eh-ya! Someone just die Eh-ya! Police they come, army they come Eh-ya! Confusion everywhere Eh-ya! Seven minutes later All don cool down, brother Police don go away Army don disappear Them leave sorrow, tears and blood Them…
-
Notes from the Senate: Because I am involved— 1st July 2018
Nigeria is at war with itself. Like chickens, Nigerians face the knife everyday. As a young adult, never in my life have I been this scared. The closest I have had was in 1993-1994, when the election of Moshood Abiola was annulled. Today, Nigerians are poorer, more wretched, frustrated and now harbour suicidal thoughts. This…
-
Leadership lessons of a Rotarian— 30th June 2018
He was President of the Glamour Boys of Nigeria—a group of upwardly mobile young professionals who ruled the night and made waves at the old Niteshift Club in Ikeja, Lagos, where Ken-Caleb Olumese once held sway as a self-styled “Guv’nor.” For a graduate of Industrial Mathematics who veered into sports writing, entertainment journalism and ended…
-
Nigeria and blood on the Plateau— 29th June 2018
Twenty-Four hours to Super Eagles’ last group match against Argentina on Tuesday, which, eventually, ended the national team’s campaign at the World Cup in Russia, one post on Facebook, and the reactions therein, attracted my attention. It was an expression of wish by a versatile journalist, Emeka Alex-Duru, perhaps, borne out of frustration that the…
-
Dateline Awka: From Abakaliki to Club road?— 28th June 2018
In a recent report by Premium Times, Anambra State officials attempted to explain things. It is all about the change of street names, from Abakiliki Street to Club Street. The link is https://www. premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssoutheast/273513-why-we-renamed-abakaliki- street-in-awka-official.html We have read through the Anambra State press intervention on the why and how of the change of street name….
-
It’s your turn, Lalong— 28th June 2018
The governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, thought he was in a safe haven. He thought he was inhabiting an impenetrable fortress. He threw away the wisdom of the ancients, which teaches that what goes around comes around. His compulsive forgetfulness led him into a trance. That was why he overlooked the fact that Plateau,…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply