The Sun News
Latest
25th November 2017 - Osun govt. assures resident of adequate water supply
25th November 2017 - Igbinedion varsity gives automatic jobs to Amnesty graduates
25th November 2017 - Ogun 2019: I didn’t bribe OWECOF for my endorsement, says Sen. Adeola
25th November 2017 - PDP convention: Dokpesi promises people-oriented party
25th November 2017 - Nigeria’s borders open to foreigh investors – Babandede
25th November 2017 - Incest: Father docked for defiling biological daughter
25th November 2017 - We won’t miss you, APC tells Atiku
25th November 2017 - Numan killings: Fulani youths spit fire, demand justice
25th November 2017 - Death toll in Egypt mosque attack rises to 235
25th November 2017 - PDP alleges plot to sabotage convention
Home / National / Osun govt. assures resident of adequate water supply

Osun govt. assures resident of adequate water supply

— 25th November 2017

he Osun Government has reiterated its resolve to the provision of adequate water supply to residents of the state.

Mr. Emmanuel Abioye, the water Engineer in charge of the state’s water dam, said this during a tour of the dam with journalists in Ede on Saturday.

The tour which was organised by the Oranmiyan group, a socio-political group, was part of activities lined up for the 7th anniversary of Gov. Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.

Abioye said the intervention of Aregbesola administration in the rehabilitation of the water dam in the last seven years had prevented waterborne diseases in the state.

He said with the transformation of the dam had increased its daily output from 25 per cent to 70 per cent.

Abioye said the dam was supplying 14 Local Government Areas in the state with the help of the new equipment purchased by the governor.

“We now have new equipment such as pumping machines, filters, filters control, transformers, low and high lift pump among others.

“These equipment is assisting our daily water output supply.”

Abioye, however, urged the residents to pay their water rates to complement the state government’s effort.

Also speaking, Mr Rasheed Raji-Ropo, who led the team to the water works, described the state government efforts as ‘a life saver from waterborne diseases’ for people.

Ropo, who commended Aregbesola’s intervention in revamping the water dam, said the state government had spent huge sums of money on the dam.

“We cannot be talking about sound health care delivery system without adequate water supply for the citizens.

“We have to give kudos to Ogbeni for his intervention in providing adequate water supply for residents,” Ropo said. (NAN)

Post Views: 28
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osun govt. assures resident of adequate water supply

— 25th November 2017

he Osun Government has reiterated its resolve to the provision of adequate water supply to residents of the state. Mr. Emmanuel Abioye, the water Engineer in charge of the state’s water dam, said this during a tour of the dam with journalists in Ede on Saturday. The tour which was organised by the Oranmiyan group,…

  • Igbinedion varsity gives automatic jobs to Amnesty graduates

    — 25th November 2017

    The Igbinedion University, Okada on Saturday announced automatic employment for graduates sponsored by the Presidential Amnesty Programme and who made second class upper degrees in the 2016/2017 academic session. Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, Vice Chancellor of the institution, announced this during the 15th convocation of the institution. The Niger Delta Amnesty Programme was introduced by the…

  • Ogun 2019: I didn’t bribe OWECOF for my endorsement, says Sen. Adeola

    — 25th November 2017

    From:  Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A senator representing Lagos West and the governorship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has refuted the claims that he “bought” his endorsement as the consensus Ogun West candidate by a group, Ogun West Consultative Forum (OWECOF). According to him, the group never…

  • PDP convention: Dokpesi promises people-oriented party

    — 25th November 2017

    Media mogul, Raymond Dokpesi, on Saturday, promised to build people-oriented party if elected chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Dokpesi made the declaration at a meeting with Borno members of the party and other stakeholders in Maiduguri. He said he would adopt practical measures to encourage growth of democratic culture to stimulate internal democracy in…

  • Nigeria’s borders open to foreigh investors – Babandede

    — 25th November 2017

    The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it is promoting the policy of selective migration that opens the country’s borders to genuine investors across the world. The NIS Comptroller-General, CGI Muhammad Babandede, said this on Friday in Uyo while fielding questions from newsmen during the Executive Leadership Retreat for senior management staff of the service. The…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share