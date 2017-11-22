US condemns Tuesday’s Mubi mosque attack

NNPC completes 539km of gas pipeline projects— 22nd November 2017
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has completed, commissioned and delivered 500 kilometers (km) of gas pipelines between 2010 to date. Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said this, on Tuesday, in Abuja, in a statement by Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, the corporation’s Group General Manager Public Affairs Division. According to…
