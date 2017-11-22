The Sun News
Latest
22nd November 2017 - NNPC completes 539km of gas pipeline projects
22nd November 2017 - Africans must move beyond aid, not be ‘beggars of the world’ – Akufo-Addo
22nd November 2017 - EX Zimbabwean VP, Mnangagwa to return home Wednesday
22nd November 2017 - Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba languages now compulsory for Army officers, personnel, intakes
22nd November 2017 - US condemns Tuesday’s Mubi mosque attack
22nd November 2017 - Ekwueme’s family names 8 condolence  centres 
22nd November 2017 - When ‘strange’ religion serenaded Abuja
22nd November 2017 - Day task force locked down Abuja
22nd November 2017 - Tension in UniAbuja over fees: Cyber café operators defraud students of N187.2m
22nd November 2017 - Skill acquisition festival: NYSC empowers corps members with entrepreneurial expertise
Home / National / US condemns Tuesday’s Mubi mosque attack

US condemns Tuesday’s Mubi mosque attack

— 22nd November 2017

The United States Giver has condemned the suicide attack at a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa, which killed no fewer than 50 people and injured several others.

The US Department of State, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Ms Heather Nauert, described the blast as a terrorist attack.

The US extended its sincere condolences to the Nigerian people and the families of the victims killed in the attack.

“That the victims were targeted and killed in a place of worship demonstrates yet again the brutal nature of the terrorists whose sole aim is to threaten the peace and security of Nigerian citizens.

“Such ruthless attacks on innocent civilians only serve to strengthen our resolve towards meeting these threats in cooperation with our Nigerian and regional partners.”

The blast happened during early morning prayers at the Madina mosque in the Unguwar Shuwa area of Mubi. (NAN)

Post Views: 48
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 22nd November 2017 at 8:03 am
    Reply

    It is unfortunate, but it is price of war- it is the price of Liberation, the price of Freedom, the price of Liberty, which even America paid for the 1945 world. North East must be Liberated, all natives of this territory must be Liberated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. The fulani enemy hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria must be erased- dead or alive. Existence securities and freedom of the natives under the native’ Disintegrated Republics is non-negotiable, no compromise- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East, Middle Belt etc. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NNPC completes 539km of gas pipeline projects

— 22nd November 2017

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has completed, commissioned and delivered 500 kilometers (km) of gas pipelines between 2010 to date. Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said this, on Tuesday, in Abuja, in a statement by Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, the corporation’s Group General Manager Public Affairs Division. According to…

  • Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba languages now compulsory for Army officers, personnel, intakes

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has handed down a one year deadline to its officers and soldiers to learn the three major Nigerian languages of Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. This is even as the Army says ability to speak the three major Nigerian languages would now be an added advantage to those applying…

  • US condemns Tuesday’s Mubi mosque attack

    — 22nd November 2017

    The United States Giver has condemned the suicide attack at a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa, which killed no fewer than 50 people and injured several others. The US Department of State, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Ms Heather Nauert, described the blast as a terrorist attack. The US extended its sincere condolences to the…

  • Ekwueme’s family names 8 condolence  centres 

    — 22nd November 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The family of the late Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has opened condolence books at eight centres for Nigerians to pay their tributes. Ekwueme died at 85 years last Sunday at The London Clinic. His younger brother and the traditional ruler of Oko Community in Anambra State,  Igwe (Prof)…

  • Rivers: Army raids militants’ camp, uncovers human skulls, arms cache

    — 22nd November 2017

    • Arrests 7, others escape with gunshot wounds By Job Osazuwa The Nigerian Army said it has recovered cache of arms and seven decomposed human skulls, after it raided a militant camp in Omoko, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. Spokesman of the 6 Division in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers state, Colonel Aminu…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share