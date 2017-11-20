Police lock out Lagos trade fair concessionaire against court order

By Tony Udemba

There was confusion and despair Monday afternoon as heavily armed team of policemen stormed the Lagos International Trade fair Complex and sealed up the offices of Aulic Nigeria Ltd. Aulic is the concessionaire of the Complex. The police team led by the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Mr. AA Mohammed, on arrival at a section of the complex which houses the operational offices of the concessionaire ordered workers to vacate their offices before sealing up the place.

Speaking to Daily Sun on the matter Barrister Dan Udeh, company secretary, Aulic Nigeria Ltd, described the action as “impunity and a great affront to the rule of law”.

According to him, “ it is a shame that the police that is supposed to be the protector of the law, will so brazenly allow itself to be used by certain individuals who claim to be above the law, to subvert the order of the court.” He noted that the matter was already in court which has already given a pending order that all parties should maintain the status quo, just as he said that the police had claimed that its action was based on an “order from above”.

He noted that it was wrong for the government and the police to resort to self help over a matter that a court of competent jurisdiction has already ordered that all parties to maintain status quo/, even as he called for the rule of the law to be respected.

When contacted over the matter, the PRO Lagos State police command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said that he was not aware of the matter. It would be recalled that for some years now the concessionaire had being locked in a legal battle with BPE and LITFC management board over the concession of the Lagos international trade fair complex.