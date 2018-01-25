14 Poly students arraigned over violent ‘Aluta’ protest

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Fourteen students of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, have been arraigned before a Magistrate court, sitting in Owo.

The students were among those who demonstrated during last week’s violent protest embarked upon by some students of the institution.

The students were standing trial on a three count charge of conspiracy, felony to wit stealing and malicious damage of properties.

The suspects are Lukman Arowolo, 21, Iyanuoluwa Gift, 21, Olayinka Oyewole, 21, Aladejebi Temitope, 35, Oluwadare Gbenga, 26, Japhet Samuel, 21, Ayeni Samuel, 24, Lawrence Monday,24, Titus Felix, 22, Emmanuel Segun,23 and Ayeni Temitope, 21.

Others are Ayeni Trust,23, Olayinka Olalekan, 17, and Ayomide Opeyemi, 21.

Police Prosecutor, Mr. Edu Owolabi, told the court that the offences committed by the suspects were contrary to and punishable under Sections 516, 390(9) and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

All the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them but the Police prosecutor opposed their bail application.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr. Sunday Adedapo, adjourned hearing on the matter till February 5, 2018.