The Sun News
Latest
5th January 2018 - 14 killed in South Africa train crash
5th January 2018 - Benue’s rivers of blood
5th January 2018 - As PMB insists on re-contesting…
5th January 2018 - Restructuring: A panacea in waiting
5th January 2018 - FG’s inaction responsible for Benue killings, others –PDP
5th January 2018 - Why women want political, economic power –Adeyemi
5th January 2018 - Boko Haram: Buratai urges prayers for soldiers
5th January 2018 - Trump administration rescinds Obama-era marijuana policy
5th January 2018 - Trump, Romney, church leaders, others mourn Monson, leader of LDS Church
5th January 2018 - NCS blames NASS for 2017 performance
Home / World News / 14 killed in South Africa train crash

14 killed in South Africa train crash

— 5th January 2018

A passenger train has caught fire in South Africa after colliding with a truck, killing at least 14 people and injuring 268, rescue workers say.

Some of the bodies are “burnt beyond recognition”, Free State Health Department Spokesman Mondli Mvambi told South African news site Times Live.

Video footage showed a fire blazing through at least one carriage, near a crushed car and an overturned truck. Evacuated passengers were seen standing on the roadside with luggage.

The collision occurred near Kroonstad city in Free State province, after the truck failed to stop at a crossing, a passenger told local media.

About 850 passengers had been safely evacuated from the train, police were quoted as saying.

The driver of the truck tried to flee, but was arrested by police, passenger Seipati Moletsane told the privately owned eCNA news site.

Passengers in the first two coaches were wounded, she added.

“I was so traumatised. I didn’t know what to do. I was looking for a door just to jump out. Every door was locked… All of a sudden, we just saw smoke, smoke, smoke,” Ms Moletsane said.

The emergency services rushed to the scene and battled the blaze on the train, which had been travelling from the coastal city of Port Elizabeth to the commercial capital, Johannesburg.

Officials fear the number of dead could rise, reports the BBC’s Lebo Diseko from Johannesburg.

Passenger Tiaan Esterhuizen told the BBC that he and his family managed to get off the train, and he then tried to help three women trapped in the mangled wreckage:

“They were shouting to us: ‘Listen, the baby, the baby!’ We tried to look for the baby but we couldn’t find it.

“We broke down the windows to look [for] it. And then… that same truck that they were in… was full of flames. So, they didn’t make it.” The flames became intense, forcing him and others to retreat, he said.

“We used some fire extinguishers the police had‚ but it didn’t work‚“ Mr Esterhuizen was quoted in local media as saying.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG’s inaction responsible for Benue killings, others –PDP

— 5th January 2018

•We must remain united against violence –Saraki From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the inaction of the Federal Government for the recent killings in Benue, Kaduna, Rivers  and other parts of the country. The PDP said if the All Progressives Congress (APC) led  government had deployed adequate security agents in …

  • Boko Haram: Buratai urges prayers for soldiers

    — 5th January 2018

    From Molly Kilete and Okwe Obi, Abuja  Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has called for prayers and support for soldiers engaged in the counter insurgency war and other security operations within and outside the country. Buratai, said rather than criticizing the military, Nigerians should start praying for their soldiers, who are poised…

  • NCS blames NASS for 2017 performance

    — 5th January 2018

    By Isaac Anumihe   The refusal of  National Assembly to pass the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) budget has been blamed for its poor operations in 2017.  The National Public Relations Officer of the service, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, made this disclosure yesterday during the End-of-the-Year Breakfast Meeting with newsmen in Lagos. He, however, noted that…

  • N10bn EEP targeted at rural dwellers, varsities –Minister

    — 5th January 2018

    …Denies abandoning project From Uche Usim, Abuja The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said the Energizing Education Programme (EEP), launched by the federal government in 2016,  aims at improving the lives of community dwellers and boosting their businesses and by that check rural-urban drift in addition to solving the power challenges…

  • Buhari warns Customs, others against frustrating dry ports’ operation

    — 5th January 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the Kaduna Inland Dry Port and warned the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and port officials against frustrating the effective use of the facilities. Inaugurating the facilities in Kaduna, Buhari said the customs and the port officials should make the facilities work and not to frustrate business, commercial and industrial…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share