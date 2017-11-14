Dividing Nigeria betrays founding fathers — Buhari

The Sun News
Again, court freezes firm’s account linked to Patience Jonathan

By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari of the Federal High Court, Lagos Tuesday, ordered that N350 million, belonging to AM-PM Global Network Limited, in the Stanbic-IBTC be temporarily frozen.
The court made the order while granting an ex-parte application filed and argued before her by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) lawyer, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo against the company.
In urging the court to grant the Ex-parte application, the EFCC in a nine paragraph-affidavit deposed to by Musbau Yahaya, an investigator with the anti-graft agency stated that between June 20, 2012 and November 15, 2013, the respondent (AM-PM Global Network Limited), fraudulently received N1,206,950 ,000 into its Diamond Bank account number 0026718889, being proceeds of unlawful enrichment derived by Mrs. Dame Patience Jonathan, who was then the Permanent Secretary, appointed by the Bayelsa State Government.

The deponent also stated that in a bid to dissipate the fund, the respondent opened account number 0016971559 with Stanbic-IBTC Bank, at Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island branch. And that out of the alleged proceeds of unlawful enrichment of Mrs. Jonathan, the respondent transferred N350 million, from its Diamond Bank’s account to the account sought to be attached, in a desperate bid to dissipate the funds.

The deponent further stated that his agency has traced the N350 million, to the respondent’s account sought to be attached, and that the court order is needed to instruct the bank to attach the account to prevent the dissipation of the fund. He said that unless the application is heard and determined, the respondent will tamper with the account sought to be attached. And that it serves the course of justice if the application is granted.

Justice Rabiu-Shagari after listened to the submission made by the EFCC lawyer, ordered the Manager of Stanbic-IBTC Bank, Walter Carrington Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos branch, to in the interim freeze N350 million, belonging to AM-PM Global Network Limited, pending the conclusion of the investigation on the account by the EFCC.

