PH fracas:  PDP warns over harm on Wike, family

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The altercation between Governor Nyesom Wike and Transpirt Minister, Chibuike Amaechi in Port Harcourt last Saturday has attracted the reaction of the PDP.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), in Rivers State, warned that they would hold the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, and Commander of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), Akin Fakorede, responsible if anything happens to the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The two groups had also said that FG, Amaechi and SARS commander should be held accountable for anything that happens to Wike’s family members, party faithful and others working under his administration.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP and Secretary General of GDI, Samuel Nwanosike, and President of the group, Bright Amaewhule, stated this yesterday, while briefing newsmen on the heels of alleged assassination attempt on Governor Wike by the former governor.

The speakers expressed fear about what could have happened to the State and residents, if something disastrous had happened to Governor Wike.

The two groups vowed to resist any attempt to assassinate the State Governor and demanded an apology from the Minister of Transportation for Rivers people.

Nwanosike said: “The attack on Governor Nyesom Wike by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday cannot be swept under the carpet. As far as we are concern, is a clear attempt of assassination targeted on the Governor’s life.

“Our governor who has just won a wonderful award from the United Nation, our governor who has done well in the improvement of our lives, our governor who has managed our economy properly, we cannot stand or watch any man take his life for nothing.

“We are stating very clearly, if anything happens to Governor Wike or any member of his family or anyone working for him, the Federal government, Rotimi Amaechi, Akin Fakorede and their cohort should be held responsible.

“We have called for the redeployment of Akin Fakorede out of Rivers State severally and it has being falling on deaf ears. Now it is obvious to the entire world. We are therefore calling on the International community to come to the aid of the people of Rivers State.”

The GDI president, who also called on international community’s intervention in the alleged incident, said “International community should call President Muhammadu Buhari, APC leadership and Amaechi to order”.

Meanwhile, Amaechi had earlier countered the allegation in a statement he issued on Saturday night