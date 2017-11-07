The Sun News
Latest
7th November 2017 - Tighter market, Saudi purge force crude oil hike
7th November 2017 - Nigeria, ECOWAS electricity integration suffers setback
7th November 2017 - We’ll support oil cut with right terms –Kachikwu
7th November 2017 - Banking & Finance: BDCs’ BVN validation as game changer in financial inclusion
7th November 2017 - Banking & Finance: How to access CBN’s non-oil export fund
7th November 2017 - Banking & Finance: No sense keeping excess money with CBN at 9% –Fasua, MD, Global Analytics
7th November 2017 - Liberia’s apex court suspends presidential run-off indefinitely
7th November 2017 - Nigerian envoy thumbs up for Igbo in Benin Republic
7th November 2017 - Kenyan ex-lawmaker challenges Kenyatta’s poll victory in court
7th November 2017 - US ‘ll arm Japan to knock down North Korea missiles -Trump
Home / Business / Cover / World News / Tighter market, Saudi purge force crude oil hike

Tighter market, Saudi purge force crude oil hike

— 7th November 2017

By Uche Usim, with agency report

Cheery news came the way of Nigeria and other oil-dependent nations on Monday, as crude oil prices hit their highest since mid July 2015.

The development, which sprang from the anti-corruption drive of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, saw Brent crude futures trade 26 cents higher at $62.33 a barrel.

More so,  US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 25 cents to $55.89 a barrel, breaking above $56 for the first time since July 2015, even as markets continue to tighten.
According to Reuters, imports of West African crude by Asian countries were expected to fall by 11 per cent in November, compared to October arising from soaring Brent prices, high freight rates and some Chinese independent refiners hitting their import quotas.
Brent crude futures traded 47 cents higher at$62.54 a barrel, after hitting a session peak of$62.90, a 28-month high.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 34 cents to $55.98 a barrel, having broken $56for the first time since July 2015.

Prince Salman at the weekend cemented power with the arrest of royals, ministers and investors, including prominent billionaire, Alwaleed bin Talal and the powerful head of the National Guard, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah.
Reuters quoted analysts as saying that Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, will not change its policy of boosting crude prices.
Prince Mohammed’s reforms include a plan to list parts of state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco next year, and a higher oil price is seen as beneficial for its market capitalisation.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that while there is “satisfaction” with a production-cutting deal between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers led by Russia, the “job is not done yet”.
OPEC is expected to extend a cut of around 1.8 million barrels per day into the whole of 2018.
More so, US energy companies cut eight oil rigs last week to 729, in the biggest reduction since May 2016.
While supplies are tightening, analysts said demand remains strong.
Barclays Bank raised its forecast for the average Brent price in the fourth quarter of this year by $6 to $60 a barrel, and its full-year 2018 forecast by $3 to $55 a barrel.
Speculators have also increased to a record high their bets on gains in the price of Brent.
However, Asian loadings of West African crude are set to fall by 11 per cent in November as a result of expensive Brent prices, high freight rates and some Chinese independent refiners hitting their import quotas, industry sources said.
Reuters reported that China’s loadings of West African crude were set to fall for a second month by four per cent in November at 1.235 million bpd versus October at 1.287 million bpd, despite the shorter month.
The report quoted trading sources at several Chinese refiners as saying that the decline was in part due to independent refiners having either reached or nearly reached their crude import limit for the year.
Post Views: 47
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tighter market, Saudi purge force crude oil hike

— 7th November 2017

By Uche Usim, with agency report Cheery news came the way of Nigeria and other oil-dependent nations on Monday, as crude oil prices hit their highest since mid July 2015. The development, which sprang from the anti-corruption drive of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, saw Brent crude futures trade 26 cents higher at $62.33 a…

  • Nigeria, ECOWAS electricity integration suffers setback

    — 7th November 2017

    by Adewale Sanyaolu Nigeria and other Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states’ plan to boost economies through uninterrupted power supply may have suffered a setback as the integration of their national transmission systems is currently under threat due to fund shortages. The task of creating a regional electricity market, which aims at…

  • We’ll support oil cut with right terms –Kachikwu

    — 7th November 2017

    …As Aiteo denies sale of OML 29 Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, has said that Nigeria will support an extension of a deal between OPEC, Russia and other non-members to cut oil supply until the end of 2018 as long as the right terms are put in place. The Minister said that there…

  • Banking & Finance: BDCs’ BVN validation as game changer in financial inclusion

    — 7th November 2017

    By Omodele Adigun As the country struggles to attain 70 per cent financial inclusion of its adult population by 2020, financial sector stakeholders have been wondering whether the would come with the validation of customers’ Bank Verification Number(BVN) by Bureau de Change (BDCs) operators  before foreign exchange (forex)transactions are consummated? This is a burning question…

  • Banking & Finance: How to access CBN’s non-oil export fund

    — 7th November 2017

    By Omodele Adigun The Non-oil Export Stimulation Fund(NESF) was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to diversify the revenue base of the economy and to expedite the growth and development of the non-oil export sector.The facility will help redress the declining export financing and reposition the sector to increase its contribution to economic…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share