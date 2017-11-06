11 more world leaders congratulate Presideny Xi

It’s been rain and possibly a deluge of congratulatory and goodwill messages to President Xi Jinping of China since his re=election as the Secretary General of the Communist Party of Chin and the president of the country.

Many leaders from all over the world keep sending in their messages to appreciate President Xi.

In their messages, leaders of foreign countries, political parties and organizations also expressed their confidence that the CPC under Xi’s leadership will guide China toward greater prosperity and a larger international role.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, chairman of the Justice and Development Party wrote:

I believe that China will continue to deepen its economic reforms in the new era, complete the building of a moderately prosperous society and deepen cooperation with the international community in such areas as the Belt and Road Initiative.

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika: I am willing to work with you to strengthen and advance cooperation between the two countries in all aspects within the framework of the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership to realize common benefits for the two peoples.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, chairman of the National Congress Party: The CPC has made great efforts to lead the Chinese people to achieve success. China has become a model that has attracted worldwide attention and admiration.

Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, president of the People’s Rally for Progress:

I firmly believe that under your wise leadership, China will continue to make new and greater achievements in every way and further improve its global influence.

Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, leader of the Union for the Republic (UNIR):

The UNIR and the CPC have an excellent relationship, and China and Togo have maintained friendly cooperation. I sincerely hope you can lead the CPC to even greater achievements in this new course of development.

Brazilian President Michel Temer: I extend my warm congratulations on your re-election as general secretary the CPC Central Committee, and wish you greater achievements in the new term. I will continue to push forward with the Brazil-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah: Under the wise leadership of Your Excellency, China has made remarkable economic development and continuously improved the well being of its people. I believe China will make progress in realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation and contribute to meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani: Your Excellency’s re-election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee fully demonstrates that your remarkable leadership is highly regarded by all party members and the Chinese people.

Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen: The important decisions made by the 19th CPC National Congress will brighten Your Excellency’s efforts to help the Chinese people live better lives and promote a global partnership of cooperation and mutual benefits.

King Abdullah II of Jordan: Our two countries marked the 40th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year, and Jordan looks forward to continuing to build on this strategic partnership with China, under your sure leadership, and in line with our shared commitment to building a better, more prosperous and peaceful future for our peoples and the world.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE):

I wish you success in performing your duties, wish the friendly Chinese people prosperity, and wish for the continuous development of UAE-China ties to the benefit of the two countries and two peoples.

Xinhua News