No one can stop me from contesting 2019 presidency – Fayose

30th October 2017
National 

— 30th October 2017

Another EKSU student hacked to death by suspected cultists

From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Barely a week after an undergraduate of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, was killed, another undergraduate, Ayodele Temilade, has been hacked dead by suspected cultists.

Some students of the institution, who didn’t want their names mentioned, told Daily Sun that the remains of the deceased was discovered at the gate of the school on Sunday night around 10 o’clock, saying no one has an idea of how the body got there.

A picture of the body, posted on the social media was that of dismembered remains with the head severed and the body inflicted with several machete cuts.
Confirming the tragedy, the public relations officer of the Ekiti Police Command, Mr. Alberto Adeyemi, said the command received the report of the development Monday morning and had since removed the corpse to the mortuary.
“His name was given as Ayodele Temilade but we don’t know his course or level for now. We are treating the issue as a murder case until investigation is completed. ”

Meanwhile, the Acting Director, Information and Corporate Affairs Department of EKSU, Ajibade Olubunmi, who also confirmed the development, added that Temilade’s corpse was found at the gate of his residence contrary to earlier claim that the corpse was dumped at the school’s gate.

Meanwhile, a statement by Ajibade on Monday said the management of EKSU has declared war against cult activities in the school.

Tagged “Operation no cultism in EKSU,” the statement said the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Bandele, made the declaration after an emergency security meeting in response to noticeable upsurge in cultists’ activities in the institution.

“All suspected cultists will be rounded up, investigated and dealt with according to the University’s rules and as well prosecuted”, he said.

Post Views: 32
— 30th October 2017

