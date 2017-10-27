The Sun News
Latest
27th October 2017 - Woman, 40, dies of electrocution in Abakaliki 
27th October 2017 - AIDS prevalence in Akwa Ibom 10.8%, not 56%
27th October 2017 - 2019: Buhari has no option but to contest- Group
27th October 2017 - Evans, others to know fate Nov 10 in murder charge
27th October 2017 - 2019: It’s not optional, Buhari must run, says support group
27th October 2017 - I am not computer literate, Obasanjo discloses
27th October 2017 - Buhari’s 2019 re-election campaign starts in Abuja
27th October 2017 - Enugu LG polls: ENSIEC reverses self on candidates’ disqualification 
27th October 2017 - Ebonyi denies monkey pox case
27th October 2017 - World Cup: Eagles can make history in Russia – Mascot Kalu
Home / Features / National / Woman, 40, dies of electrocution in Abakaliki 

Woman, 40, dies of electrocution in Abakaliki 

— 27th October 2017

 

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

A 40-year-old woman, Mrs Joy Oluchi Osuchukwu, has been electrocuted to death by the naked streetlight cables allegedly abandoned carelessly by some officials of Ebonyi State’s Ministry of Power. The tragedy struck in front of Udoka Hall, Water Works Road in Abakaliki.

The Late Oluchi hailed from Umunze community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State but married to Late Mr Kingsley Osuchukwu from Nneato community in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State. Until her death, she worked at Ezza South Local Government Headquarters.

According to eyewitnesses, the late Oluchi was returning home from the neighbourhood where she had gone to fetch water for domestic use, and unknowingly stepped on the naked cables.

Some shop owners who were at the venue of the incidence told Saturday Sun allegedly that the officials of the state’s Ministry of Power had worked on that particular streetlight cable earlier in the day and abandoned the naked cables.

They alleged that they had pleaded with them to cover it before leaving but they gave them flimsy excuse that they would come back later and left.

“That same day, at about 8:30pm this woman passed through that area not knowing that there were naked cables there and she was electrocuted instantly” narrated one of them.

When Saturday Sun visited her family residence located on No 27 Ukwansi Street behind the Udoka Hall, some of her Anambra kinsmen resident in Abakaliki and other mourners had besieged her residence.

Speaking to Saturday Sun, Chairman of Umunze Town Union, Ebonyi State chapter, Mr Uchenna Joseph Obi, narrated that her kinswoman, Oluchi, had returned from the church before the tragedy struck. This was even as he blamed the officials of the state’s Ministry of Power for being responsible for her untimely death.

“The residents of that area told us that officials of the Ministry of Power in charge of the streetlights came in the afternoon that same day and worked on their streetlights. They abandoned those naked wires and left.

“If you go there now, you will still see those naked wires there. They just left them on the footpath where people pass often. We are very angry. This is carelessness on the path of the government officials.

“We have contacted the state governor, Chief David Umahi. We sent him a text message. We first contacted his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe and afterwards, contacted the governor himself” he narrated.

At the moment, the incident is still concealed from the children but sister to Oluchi’s late husband, Miss Okoro Chidimman Godgift, while corroborating others insisted that the government officers should be held responsible for the fate of Oluchi.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach the state’s Commissioner for Power, Chief Emmanuel Uguru, on the telephone proved abortive as his phone line was switched off.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Woman, 40, dies of electrocution in Abakaliki 

— 27th October 2017

  From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A 40-year-old woman, Mrs Joy Oluchi Osuchukwu, has been electrocuted to death by the naked streetlight cables allegedly abandoned carelessly by some officials of Ebonyi State’s Ministry of Power. The tragedy struck in front of Udoka Hall, Water Works Road in Abakaliki. The Late Oluchi hailed from Umunze community in…

  • AIDS prevalence in Akwa Ibom 10.8%, not 56%

    — 27th October 2017

    The Akwa Ibom State Agency for the Control of AIDS (AKSACA) has faulted the 51.6% AIDS prevalence rate ascribed to married couples in the state. The Project Manager of AKSACA, Dr. Nkereuwem Etok stated this in response to recurring concern by Akwa Ibom indigenes on an erroneous presentation in a national newspaper on Aug. 1….

  • 2019: Buhari has no option but to contest- Group

    — 27th October 2017

    Fom: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Buhari Support Group, an amalgamation of about 189 different support groups that worked for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC), has said he has no option but to contest the 2019 elections. Leader of the group, Abu Ibrahim and Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, who were in the…

  • Evans, others to know fate Nov 10 in murder charge

    — 27th October 2017

      By Lukman Olabiyi Suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans and others will know their fate on November 10,  on two separate charges filed against them  by the Lagos State Government. The two charges are on kidnap, possession of firearms, murder and attempted murder. Evans had on October 23, rebuffed attempt by the state government…

  • 2019: It’s not optional, Buhari must run, says support group

    — 27th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Buhari Support Group (BSG), an amalgamation of about 189 different support groups that worked for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC), has said the president has no option than to contest the 2019 elections. The leader of the group, Abu Ibrahim and Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share