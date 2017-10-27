‎Health Ministry, MTN Foundation  tackle maternal, infant deaths

The Sun News
— 27th October 2017

World Cup: Super Eagles can make history in Russia  –Mascot Uzor Kalu

Investment Banker and former Chief of Staff to the Abia State Governor, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu has lent his voice in the bid for Nigeria to make a good impression at the World Cup.

He said that football remains a great unifier for Nigerians and that the performance of the Super Eagles is always goodnews that births a form of renaissance. In order to make a better showing as against our best performance of reaching the second round of the event, he outlined a few things that must be done.

The first thing is that all the players and Nigerians must believe that anything is possible. He recollected how Enyimba Football Club of Aba was able to win the African Champions league in 2003 and 2004. This was against all odds and had seemed a Herculean task until it was achieved. Also, he recalled the performance of the modest Leicester football club in the English Premier league in 2016. They were on the verge of relegation in 2015 but pulled an historic win by taking one of the most coveted trophies in European football the next season. The miracle of Atlanta 1996 still remains fresh in our minds as Nigeria emerged as the first African winners of an Olympic Soccer Gold.

Another fact is that we have a vibrant young team that is mixed with a good number of experienced players. Having a good composition is the strength of any team that makes a good impression at soccer events. In his words – ‘’People may not consider this to be plausible but we have a golden opportunity to make history at the forthcoming world cup. With a good measure of dedication and focus, there is nothing that can stop this team from making us proud.’’

Also, Chief Mascot asked all Nigerians to rally behind the team and give them the support that they need. He said that the fans have been called the 12th player on the pitch. Their vociferous support which earned Nigeria the award of one of the most entertaining teams in 1994 can be re-enacted. As much as possible, all hands must be on deck to create a remarkable impact that will show that nothing is impossible if we set our hearts to it. Beyond waiting for the results to roll in before showering financial and moral support, we can start early to show the boys that we believe in them.

Finally, we must not forget the Nigerian spirit. It has the ability to succeed where others fail. It has the ability to rise above any limitations and reach for the stars. We must not forget that over 180 million Nigerians are unified in their bid to see this team succeed. Let us rise to the occasion and make the nation proud. Go Super Eagles

— 27th October 2017

