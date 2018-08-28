NAN

Not less than 1,331 Nigerians died in the road crashes in the second quarter of 2018, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The figure was contained in the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) “Road Transport Data (Q2 2018)’’ report released on Tuesday in Abuja.

The report said 1,257 of the 1,331 Nigerians that died, representing 94 per cent of the figure, were adults while the remaining 74 Nigerians, representing six per cent of the figure, were children.

“Also, 1,047 male Nigerians, representing 79 per cent, got killed in road crashes in the second quarter while 284 female Nigerians, representing 21per cent got killed.

According to the report, a total of 8,437 Nigerians also got injured in road crashes within the period.

It said of the number, 7,946 Nigerians got injured, representing 94 per cent of the figure all adults while the remaining 491 Nigerians, representing six per cent of the figure were children.

It said: “6,415 male Nigerians, representing 76 per cent, got injured in road crashes in the second quarter while 2,022 female Nigerians, representing 24 per cent got injured.”

The report also said 2,608 road crashes occurred through speed violation in the second quarter of 2018, accounting for 50.65 per cent.

The report said tyre burst and dangerous driving followed closely, accounting for 8.59 per cent and 8.40 per cent of the total road crashes recorded.