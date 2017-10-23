The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 -
23rd October 2017 - Enugu police nab man over sex worker’s death
23rd October 2017 -   NLC to Buhari: Thanks for sacking Maina, investigate him too
23rd October 2017 - Drama over Maina as HoS Oyo-Ita denies involvement
23rd October 2017 - Rohingyas must go home, Bangladesh says
23rd October 2017 - My regret working for Yar’Adua  -Segun Adeniyi
23rd October 2017 - Airports concession will lead to massive job losses – Labour union leader
23rd October 2017 - Buhari to attend ECOWAS meeting in Niamey
23rd October 2017 - Why I backed Op. CROCODILE SMILE II, by Gov. Dickson
23rd October 2017 - Amnesty Programme: Ex-militant leaders score Buhari, Boroh high
Home / Business / Cover / 

— 23rd October 2017

SEC writes Oando, reveals insider deals

From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Monday wrote the management of the Oando Plc, revealing gross insider dealings and other alleged unwholesome practices that forced it to wield the big stick.

The letter is coming as anxious stakeholders await the outcome of the forensic audit of the embattled oil firm,

The SEC letter dated October 17 on “Re-Serious Concern To Corporate Governance Existence, Gross Abuse of Corporate Governance And Financial Mismanagement In Oando Plc”, signed by Head, Legal Department, Mrs. Braimoh Anastsia was addressed to the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Adewale Tinubu.

It stated that there was outright disregard for rules and regulations, especially the mis-statements in the 2013 and 2014 audited financial statement of Oando Plc arising from the OEPL transaction.

According to SEC: “Following the structuring of the OEPL transaction in contravention of the ISA 2007, Oando Plc recorded a profit of about N6 billion from the sale of OEPL that erased the operating loss of N4.68 billion leading to a profit of N1.4 billion for the year 2013.

“The company subsequently declared dividends from the profit. Having admitted that the action was in breach of the ISA 2007, Oando Plc restated its 2013 & 2014 Audited Financial Statements which contained material false and misleading information contrary to Section 60(2) of the ISA 2007.

The Commission added: “The commission finds from the Corporate Governance return submitted by the company for the period ended December 31st, 2016 that the remuneration of the Group Executive Officer (GCEO) and the Deputy GCEO were approved by the Board while the GCEO was responsible for fixing the remuneration of other Executive Directors which is in violation of part 3, 143 of the SEC Code of Corporate Governance”.

SEC explained that the last board evaluation of Oando Plc was done by KPMG in 2012, adding that “this is a violation of Part B, 15.1 of the SEC Code of Corporate Governance.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

— 23rd October 2017

SEC writes Oando, reveals insider deals From Uche Usim, Abuja The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Monday wrote the management of the Oando Plc, revealing gross insider dealings and other alleged unwholesome practices that forced it to wield the big stick. The letter is coming as anxious stakeholders await the outcome of the forensic audit…

  • Enugu police nab man over sex worker’s death

    — 23rd October 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Enugu State Police Command has arrested Emmanuel Ezeugwu for allegedly killing a commercial sex worker in the state. In a related development, members of the Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Monday stormed the state Commissioner of Police office to protest the alleged killing of their members. The state Police Public…

  •   NLC to Buhari: Thanks for sacking Maina, investigate him too

    — 23rd October 2017

      From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has sent a load of appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the immediate disengagement from service of former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba in a statement in Abuja, Monday, described the manner of Maina’s re-engagement and…

  • Drama over Maina as HoS Oyo-Ita denies involvement

    — 23rd October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita has denied any role in the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina into the civil service. She also distanced herself from Maina’s posting to the Ministry of Interior. In a three paragraph statement signed the Assistant Director (Media Relations),…

  • My regret working for Yar’Adua  -Segun Adeniyi

    — 23rd October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Former spokesman of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and chairman of the Editorial Board of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, has said he would have been more successful at his job if he was closer to his boss’ wife, Turai Yar’Adua. Adeniyi was one of the resource persons at…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share