Anambra: Mbazuluike Amaechi endorses Obaze

— 21st October 2017

One of the surviving nationalist and First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi Saturday endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate candidate, Mr. Oseloka  Obaze.

Obaze contests the gubernatorial election of November 18 Anambra State.

Amaechi who spoke in his country home Ukpor when the PDP campaign train visited him, gave Obaze and the running, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe (nee Ekwueme) a traditional staff of authority (Offor) praying that they would overcome.

He said, “This staff is for you as a symbol of my utmost support and assurance that you will be the next governor of Anambra State come March 17, 2018.

“’I’m 89 and will be celebrating my 90th Birthday on June 16. I want you to celebrate it with me as governor. ‘You’re a good man. Your relationship with elders like me while you served under Peter Obi as SSG is enough proof that you have all ingredients of good leadership.

“’Besides, there’s no other candidate in this election that matches you in pedigree and the required ingredients to be a governor of a state like Anambra.”

Expressing optimism that the PDP would win the governorship election, 89-year-old member of the Zikist Movement, stated that though it was pretty difficult and tough to challenge an incumbent  and a federal government candidate, Willie Obiano and Tony Nwoye respectively in an election of such magnitude, he was not in any way  wavering in his support for the party.

Amaechi stressed that it was high time Anambra State reconnect to national political grid, noting that there were only two parties in Nigeria (APC, PDP) that had national outlook.

Stressing that Anambra had been an outsider  of the two parties for too long, Amaechi said, “Even though Peter Obi managed that handicap that our state didn’t actually feel left out of main trust of events, what we have now as government is truly leaving us far behind.”

Responding, Obaze  thanked the octogenarian for his kind words and support, assuring him  that their administration in the state would not disappoint him.

