Kalu congratulates Ekwueme at 85

— 21st October 2017
As former Vice President Alex Ekwueme clocks 85, ex-governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the celebrant as an exceptional elder statesman, who has continually contributed to nation building with his objective counsel on national issues. 

He noted that the octogenarian’s life has been full of achievements, as Ekwueme remains one of the founding fathers of Nigeria’s democracy owing to his fight against military dictatorship especially during the General Sani Abacha’s regime. ‎
According to Kalu, the former vice president is a role model not only to his peers but the younger generations who look up to him in their pursuits.

In a statement personally signed by Kalu, he described Ekwueme in the best of respectable accolades and admonished other leaders in the country to emulate the exemplary qualities of the octogenarian.

He said, “As Chief Alex Ekwueme marks 85, I share the joy of this milestone with his family, friends and associates.
‘’The former vice president is a source of inspiration to many of us and as such we shall continue to celebrate him.

“Having championed several selfless causes for the sake of peace and unity in Nigeria, Ekwueme has carved a niche for himself in the country.
Kalu while praying to God to grant the celebrator more rewarding years in the service of the nation, wished him a fulfilling birthday celebration.
 
Post Views: 14
