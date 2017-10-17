Anambra non-indigenes to build unity centre, decry discrimination  

The Sun News
17th October 2017

Adamawa, Ebonyi benefit from China-Africa child care project

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

Disadvantaged children in rural communities in Adamawa and Ebonyi states are to benefit from the China-Africa collaboration for building a peaceful and sustainable future .

The project aims to deliver Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme in Nigeria.

It would complement existing efforts by government and non-state actors to help selected communities underserved with quality early childhood care and education services by building their human resource capacity and materials production.

Slated to run from 2017 to 2019, the project will be implemented by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Abuja, with financial support from Victoria Charitable Foundation, China Government with collaboration of the Federal Ministry of Education, National Commission for Colleges of Education and Universal Basic Education.

A statement from the Communication and Information Sector, UNESCO Regional Office, said the project will address four component areas of awareness, tools development, capacity development and relationship by fostering sustainable collaborative relationships for children among families, preschools and communities to continue this work beyond the project.

“In addition to the federal partners, UNESCO Abuja will be working with states Ministry of Education, states Universal Basic Education Boards, Colleges of Education, rural communities, ECCE teachers/caregivers, parents and families to implement the project”, the statement said.

Early childhood is the period from birth to eight years old, a time of remarkable growth with brain development at its peak. During this stage, children are highly influenced by the environment and the people that surround them.

Early Childhood Care and Education, therefore aims at the holistic development of a child’s social, emotional, cognitive and physical needs in order to build a solid and broad foundation for lifelong learning and wellbeing.

Experts said it has the possibility to nurture caring, capable and responsible future citizens.

