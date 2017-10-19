The Sun News
Home / National / 1,300 renounce cultism in Rivers after attending Deeper Life crusade

1,300 renounce cultism in Rivers after attending Deeper Life crusade

— 19th October 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Over 1,300 suspected cultists, on Thursday, renounced their membership of various cult groups, in Ogoni area of Rivers State, after attending a crusade organised by the Deeper Christian Life Ministries.

It was gathered that based on incessant killings and kidnappings by cult members in the area that men of God had met and found out that the activities of the youths had spiritual implications.

Ogoni people had invited the General Superintendent of Deeper Life, Pastor William Kumuyi, for deliverance crusade, which took place in Bori, the traditional headquarters of Ogoni, where the cultists surrendered their lives to God.

It was gathered that the Church agreed to organise the programme in the area after realising that the incessant cult killings in Ogoniland have spiritual implications.

Briefing newsmen, in Port Harcourt, on Thursday, on the development, President of Ogoni Youth Development Initiative (OYDI), Mr. Imeabe Oscar, expressed joy that peace would return in Ogoniland with the number of cultists that repented.

Oscar stated that before the crusade, kidnapping and killings had been on the increase, adding that God’s intervention saved the area from activities of cultists.

He disclosed that the repentant cults were camped for days by the church for a re-orientation programme.

The group’s president thanked Pastor Kumuyi for the prayers made during the programme for Ogoni people and called on other communities of the State troubled by cultists, to seek God’s intervention.

His words, “I am happy to tell you that the crusade by Pastor William Kumuyi, has brought about peace in Ogoniland. A good number of the cultists have gaven their lives to God. It will also interest you that after the crusade, Deeper Life Ministry graciously took 1,300 cult members to its camp ground, where changes were made in their lives.

“We will also introduce skills acquisition, and other development programmes for this youths, so that they will not go back to their old lives. We also call on the government to help set up new projects for these youths,” Oscar added.

Also, speaking, one of the repentant cultists (name withheld), who recounted his earlier activities before repentance: “I was a terrorist, I go to the federal road to shoot and kill people. I derived joy in terrorising people.

“I have also been in and out of prison. My house was once demolished by the government, but, I did not stop. But, after the crusade, I decided to turn a new leaf. I must say that I have peace and joy in abundance in this last few months, and my family that rejected me has taken me back. I will also go back to preach to other of my colleagues to change and embrace peace, which they have given their consent to change.”

He spoke further: “I also urge students to come back to Ogoni land, because we now have peace and live in peace. We also ask our investors to come back, Ogoni land is whole again, come and continue your business in peace, even to our developers, come back and start a new work in Ogoni. We will welcome you all”, he promised.

