The Sun News
Latest
19th April 2018 - 13 soldiers killed, 7 injured in  Exercise Ayem Akpatuma –DHQ
18th April 2018 - Archbishop Idahosa tasks FG to keep Nigerians safe
18th April 2018 - APDA demands probe into Senate invasion
18th April 2018 - FEC approves N33b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road
18th April 2018 - Herdsmen attack: 17 victims get mass burial in Nasarawa
18th April 2018 - Mace theft: Osinbajo, Ekweremadu in closed door at Aso Rock
18th April 2018 - Sokoto allocates land, structure to new Army division
18th April 2018 - Senate mace incident: Nigeria has failed, blasts MASSOB
18th April 2018 - APC disavows Omo-Agege over Senate mace uproar
18th April 2018 - Crisis rocks Abuja Investment Company over planned mass sack, fraud
Home / Cover / National / 13 soldiers killed, 7 injured in  Exercise Ayem Akpatuma –DHQ
soldiers

13 soldiers killed, 7 injured in  Exercise Ayem Akpatuma –DHQ

— 19th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The ongoing military operation, code-named “Exercise Ayem Akpatuma,” in Benue, Kogi, Nassarawa, Kaduna and Taraba states, has claimed the lives of 13 soldier, with  seven other seriously wounded.

This is even as the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) warned political leaders against politicising military operations.

Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General John Agim, who gave the warning at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, also disclosed that the military lost major equipment in the operation.

“During the exercise, we lost some of our dear colleagues; 13 soldiers were killed in action, while seven soldiers were wounded in action. We also had our equipments destroyed during the operation,” he said.

The DHQ, therefore, solicited the cooperation of the civilian populace to enable the Nigerian armed forces contain the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

Agim said, “Civil authorities, at all levels, such as community chiefs, LGA chairmen and state governors are often instrumental to the success of internal security operations. This is because they provide information, synergy, support, and facilitate a conducive environment for military operations.  They also assist in winning the minds and hearts of the people in support of the military, among others.

“Regrettably, during the conduct of Exercise Ayem Akpatuma, some civil authorities, especially in Taraba State, did not accord the military the desired cooperation. For instance, the chairman of Takum Local Government Area in Taraba State did not cooperate with 93 Battalion but instead portrayed the military in bad light to the locals.  His actions before and during Exercise Ayem Akpatuma were clearly anti-military and he incited his people on many occasions to resist and confront the military.

“Defence Headquarters hereby appeals to our political leaders not to play politics with security issues and the armed forces of Nigeria.  The military is the strength of every nation, Nigeria inclusive.  If we talk down on our military, it will dampen their morale, the enemy will be emboldened to cause more havoc and the consequence on our citizens will be dire.”                 

He also blamed Amnesty Intervention for allegedly frustrating attempts by the Nigerian government to procure military equipment from some foreign countries to fight the counter-insurgency war and other security challenges.

Agim,  while listing the successes of the operation, said 183 criminals were arrested in Benue and Taraba for various offences. 

According to him, “In Benue State, 147 herdsmen, six cultists, five rustlers and six bandits were arrested, while 15 were arrested in Taraba State. In 1 Division’s area of responsibility, a total of 13 bandits were arrested.  All the arrested suspects have been handed over to the Nigeria Police for further action.

“Several arms and ammunition were recovered during Exercise Ayem Akpatuma. In Benue State, 1 x AK 47 rifle, 1 x FN rifle, 3 x AK-47 magazines, 9 x rounds of 7.62mm special, 23 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 13 dane guns, 38 machetes, several spears/axes and assorted charms were recovered.  Also, 18 motorcycles and 15 handsets were recovered in Benue State. In Taraba State, 4 x AK-47 rifles with three magazines, 96 rounds of 7.62mm special, 8 x rounds of 9mm and 19 locally-made guns were recovered.  Others include five locally-made pistols, one shotgun and 27 live cartridges. In 1 Division’s area of responsibility, 16 assorted arms were recovered and some ammunition.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

soldiers

13 soldiers killed, 7 injured in  Exercise Ayem Akpatuma –DHQ

— 19th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The ongoing military operation, code-named “Exercise Ayem Akpatuma,” in Benue, Kogi, Nassarawa, Kaduna and Taraba states, has claimed the lives of 13 soldier, with  seven other seriously wounded. This is even as the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) warned political leaders against politicising military operations. Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General John Agim, who gave the…

  • Archbishop Margaret IDAHOSA

    Archbishop Idahosa tasks FG to keep Nigerians safe

    — 18th April 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International, Margaret Benson Idahosa, on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find a solution to the high rate of crime and insecurity in the country. This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the christian minister and made available to newsmen…

  • APDA demands probe into Senate invasion

    — 18th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Following the invasion of the Senate Chamber, by unknown gunmen, Advance Peoples Democratic Party, (APDA), on Monday, called on the heads of security agencies to immediately commence investigation into the impasse and ensure speedy apprehension of perpetrators. The party described the invasion as a national embarrassment which must be handled with seriousness….

  • FEC approves N33b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road

    — 18th April 2018

    The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, approved N33 billion for the construction of the Bida-Lapai-Lambata road. The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shauri, told State House Correspondents this at the end of the meeting. He briefed alongside his colleagues the Minister…

  • Herdsmen attack: 17 victims get mass burial in Nasarawa

    — 18th April 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Atleast 17 victims slaughtered by herdsmen in Tiv villages in the Southern Senatorial Districts of Nasarawa state were yesterday given mass burial amidst tears. About seven of the victims were buried at the Christian cementary in Lafia while 10 got buried in mass grave at Keana, headquarters of Keana Local Government Area…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share