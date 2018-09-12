– The Sun News
NPA

13 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, other goods

12th September 2018

NAN

Thirteen ships carrying various products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday in Lagos.

It said six of the vessels were laden with petrol while the remaining seven ships would berth with buckwheat, container, general cargo, diesel and bulk fertiliser.

The NPA also stated that 25 ships carrying buckwheat, bulk sugar, bulk fertiliser, diesel, container, base oil, bulk sugar, general cargo, bulk gypsum, ethanol and petrol were expected at the ports between Wednesday and Sept. 30.

