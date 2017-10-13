‎Special court convicts 45 Boko Haram members

NAPTIP dock Abuja socialite ‎for human trafficking

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arraigned a 27 year-Socialite , Doofan David (popularly known as Wendy) for an alleged human trafficking offence.

She was arraigned at High Court 13 of the Federal Capital Territory presided over by Justice F. A. Ojo.

The accused and one other person , Miss Kate ( also known as Katty) still at large, were accused of trafficking a 21-year- old girl (name withheld ) to Malaysia for prostitution contrary to section 13 (40 (a) of Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty and was granted bail while further hearing on the case has been adjourned to 30th November, 2017.

A statement by Adekoye Vincent for Head, Press and Public Relations Unit said the Director General of the Agency, Julie Okah – Donli, said the arrest and arraignment of the accused persons was an outcome a renewed commitment by NAPTIP to ensure that human trafficking is eradicated in Nigeria.

“I have said it several times that NAPTIP will not spare anybody in its determination to redeem the image of Nigeria in the eyes of the world as a source, transit and destination country for human trafficking.

“We have redoubled out efforts in this regard and our operations have been strategically redesigned to enhance proactive surveillance and diligence prosecution. We want to change the negative narratives of human trafficking about Nigeria and this must begin by discouraging the internal demands for commercial sex within Nigeria.

Our appeal is for all Nigerians to join hands with NAPTIP and let us jointly feed the Agency with useful information that will lead to the arrest of suspected human traffickers.