Anambra guber: Buhari to attend APC final campaign

Anambra guber: Buhari to attend APC final campaign

— 13th October 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his word that he will be at the final campaign in Anambra State ahead of the gubernatorial elections scheduled for November 18.

The Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, made the disclosure to State House Correspondents after he and the flagbearer of All Progressive Congress candidate, Tony Nwoye met.

The governor who said he came to give update to the president as the chairman of the national campaign Council of the APC for the Anambra governorship election.

He said, “I am the chairman of the national campaign Council of the APC for the Anambra governorship election that is taking place on 18th of November this year. We have had our primaries and we have settled all the appeals, we have done reconciliations. It is therefore it is time to present to the father of the nation, the President of  the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the candidate of the APC in Anambra state, Tony Nwoye.

“The President has received us very well and has promised us that Isha Allah he will personally grace the grand finale of the campaign in Anambra state.”

Nwoye on his part expressed confidence that he will emerged victorious come November 18th.

He said, “as you know, I am not God but based on the parameters and the indices of the Anambra political terrain and based on the campaigns that we have done so far, I am confident that by God’s grace because God gives power, that we are going to win.”

On what he was bringing to the state should he win, Nwoye said, “In the last election, I campaigned for only 11 days, I was kept in Court for some time. They accused me of not paying my tax on time. But this time around, I have more than two months to campaign. We have activated our structures, I have met all the stakeholders. This time around, it is going to be one man, one vote. We are not going to allow anybody to rig us out. Peoples votes will count.”

On expectations by Anambra people, he said, “If elected, Anambra people should expect a transparent government that would bring all the people to an enviable height. We want to alleviate poverty. Our local government funds are being siphoned every month since this current administration took over. Many key areas like agriculture and others are paid lip services. I will give them special attention if elected. We are going to take governance to the grassroot people.”

On the threat by Indigenous People of Biafra to boycott the election, he said, “We are not afraid of the threat. Our youths are unemployed, people are wailing and crying. These are the symptoms of what you are seeing now. Our people are seeing reasons why there should be elections. Some of them who may have been brainwashed, we are engaging them to seee reasons why they should allow people to elect people whom thy want to lead them

Ikenna Emewu

  1. Kele 13th October 2017 at 5:57 pm
    These Igbo slaves and political prostitutes are taking us for granted. Well, we will see on November 18th. By the way, Mr. Nwoye and co. must keep Buhari off Igboland. He cannot torture and massacre our people and you want to bring that tyrant and jihadist to our sacred land. You can go and meet him there in Abuja or in his home State. We don’t want that killer in our land period! Please be warned.

  2. NGBO CHUKWUDI MICHAEL 14th October 2017 at 5:21 am
    Some observes are keenly watching to see if Mr. President who has never taken a fact finding tour to the Southeast since becoming the president of Nigeria to ascertain the problems and challenges of the highest politically marginalized region crying for secession will suddenly do so to ask the same people he turned his back on to vote for the candidate of his party. Nigerians are awake.

Latest

Calls for restructuring suspicious –Presidency

— 14th October 2017

Ikpeazu, Odumakin disagree From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja   The Presidency has described the call for restructuring Nigeria, particularly from those who were in power for 16 years as suspicious. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this yesterday even as he said that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was not opposed…

  • NIGERIA DOESN’T NEED RESTRUCTURING – LAWAL KAITA

    — 14th October 2017

    •Says Yoruba, Igbo have no reason to complain of marginalisation Alhaji Lawal Kaita, former governor of Old Kaduna State whose tenure lasted just three months between October and December 1983 is one politician who does not sit on the fence on national issues. Having been around in politics for a long time, there is no…

  • Anambra guber: Buhari storms Awka for Nwoye

    — 14th October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he will be at the grand finale of the campaign in Anambra state ahead of the gubernatorial election scheduled for November 18th. The Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, made the disclosure to State House Correspondents after he and the All Progressives Congress candidate, Tony Nwoye…

  • FG wants U.S, U.K, others designate IPOB terrorist group

    — 14th October 2017

    Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called on Nigeria’s international partners to designate the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist organisation. The Minister made the call in his article, entitled ‘’Thwarting Terrorism in Nigeria’’, which appeared in the US newspaper ‘Washington Times’ on Thursday, 12th Oct. 2017. He argues that IPOB’s…

  • Monkey Pox: 2 injured as panic withdrawal hits Bayelsa, Edo schools over immunisation vaccine

    — 14th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin    Two pupils were yesterday injured during a pandemonium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, over stories of suspicious Monkey Pox vaccination exercise of school pupils. The stories triggered panic withdrawal as parents and guardians rushed to the schools to pick their children and wards. There was also…

