Anambra guber: Buhari to attend APC final campaign

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his word that he will be at the final campaign in Anambra State ahead of the gubernatorial elections scheduled for November 18.

The Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, made the disclosure to State House Correspondents after he and the flagbearer of All Progressive Congress candidate, Tony Nwoye met.

The governor who said he came to give update to the president as the chairman of the national campaign Council of the APC for the Anambra governorship election.

He said, “I am the chairman of the national campaign Council of the APC for the Anambra governorship election that is taking place on 18th of November this year. We have had our primaries and we have settled all the appeals, we have done reconciliations. It is therefore it is time to present to the father of the nation, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the candidate of the APC in Anambra state, Tony Nwoye.

“The President has received us very well and has promised us that Isha Allah he will personally grace the grand finale of the campaign in Anambra state.”

Nwoye on his part expressed confidence that he will emerged victorious come November 18th.

He said, “as you know, I am not God but based on the parameters and the indices of the Anambra political terrain and based on the campaigns that we have done so far, I am confident that by God’s grace because God gives power, that we are going to win.”

On what he was bringing to the state should he win, Nwoye said, “In the last election, I campaigned for only 11 days, I was kept in Court for some time. They accused me of not paying my tax on time. But this time around, I have more than two months to campaign. We have activated our structures, I have met all the stakeholders. This time around, it is going to be one man, one vote. We are not going to allow anybody to rig us out. Peoples votes will count.”

On expectations by Anambra people, he said, “If elected, Anambra people should expect a transparent government that would bring all the people to an enviable height. We want to alleviate poverty. Our local government funds are being siphoned every month since this current administration took over. Many key areas like agriculture and others are paid lip services. I will give them special attention if elected. We are going to take governance to the grassroot people.”

On the threat by Indigenous People of Biafra to boycott the election, he said, “We are not afraid of the threat. Our youths are unemployed, people are wailing and crying. These are the symptoms of what you are seeing now. Our people are seeing reasons why there should be elections. Some of them who may have been brainwashed, we are engaging them to seee reasons why they should allow people to elect people whom thy want to lead them