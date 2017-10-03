Buhari administration scored high on anti-corruption

The Sun News
3rd October 2017
Cover / National 

— 3rd October 2017

Why EFCC is after Patience Jonathan – Presidency

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency on Tuesday explained why former First Lady, Patience Jonathan is investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, through her twitter handle @Laurestar, said that Mrs. Jonathan is prosecuted because she has some “stolen items” in her possession.

Mrs. Jonathan had petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in what she referred to as witch-hunt.

The former First Lady had accused the EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu of bias, and intimidation, and spreading falsehood and propaganda against her and asked that he be called to order.

Reacting to the claims of the former First Lady, Onochie said EFCC is only attracted to those who have stolen items.

In a series of tweets Onochie wrote: “Madam, under your admin, oops, your husband’s admin, perversion of the course of justice was standard. Under @MBuhari’s admin, it’s forbidden.

“Again, there must be something about you that attracts @officialEFCC. EFCC is ONLY attracted to those who have stolen items. Do you Have?”

Post Views: 23
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

