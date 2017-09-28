The Sun News
Latest
28th September 2017 - Russia tell U.S. to step back from dispute over military observation flights
28th September 2017 - 10,000 Nigerians admitted into U.S. colleges in 2017, envoy says
28th September 2017 - Federal Government sets up panel on port, border security
28th September 2017 - Kenya election talks collapse after opposition walks out
28th September 2017 - ERGP/MTEF: FG prioritizes 10 key agric projects
28th September 2017 - Anambra guber: PDP alleges plan to create division in its fold
28th September 2017 - Frozen accounts: EFCC’s appeal against Fayose suffers setback
28th September 2017 - Bayern sack Carlo Ancelotti
28th September 2017 - PCN seals 395 pharmacy stores in Kaduna
28th September 2017 - Restructuring: Kano, Katsina call for strong central govt.
Home / Business / Cover / ERGP/MTEF: FG prioritizes 10 key agric projects

ERGP/MTEF: FG prioritizes 10 key agric projects

— 28th September 2017

 

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The federal government has in line with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), articulated and identified 10 key prioritized projects set to double productivity and improve access to export markets in a sustainable manner.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, who disclosed this at Nigeria’s Agricultural Joint Sector Review in Abuja, Thursday, named prioritized projects to include; the comprehensive livestock development project, input transformation project, expanded access to finance and markets project, value addition and processing support project, agriculture water management and agriculture manpower development project.

Others are agricultural research and innovation project, produce and commodity storage systems, commercial agriculture expansion support project and nutrition, quality control and standardisation project.

Represented by Director, Planning and Policy Coordination, Auwal Mai-Dabino, Ogbeh said Government’s strategic intervention in the sector, especially through the Anchor Borrowers’ programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had reduced rice import from 500,000MT in 2015 to 58,000MT last year.

He mentioned other notable reforms in the sector to include the restoration of the National Agricultural Land and Development Authority (NALDA) and the three Universities of Agriculture, back to the ministry.

Ogbeh noted that the provision of available sulphate to fertilizer blending plants was very significant, while efforts were on to recapitalize the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to provide single digit financing to farmers.

He assured that “the present administration would continue to partner and collaborate with stakeholders through the joint sector review for a realistic and transparent assessment of the performance and results of the sector”, adding that it will help government in setting sector policy and priorities among other gains.

Nigeria is signatory to the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programmme (CAADP) better known as Maputo Declaration.

African Head of States and Government in 2014 reviewed the implementation and recommitted to developing the sector “by ensuring at least 10% spending target, 6% sectoral growth rate, zero hunger, 10 % stunting reduction, inclusive public-private-partnership, 30% youth engagement in agricultural value chains and 30 farm/pastoral households agricultural livelihoods.”

Country Team Leader of Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), in Nigeria, Dr. Kehinde Makinde, who spoke to Daily Sun on the side-line, said the policy dialogue would afford Nigeria the opportunity to firm up its report for presentation to the African Union Summit in January 2018.

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

10,000 Nigerians admitted into U.S. colleges in 2017, envoy says

— 28th September 2017

Ten thousand Nigerian students are among over one million international students admitted in U.S. universities this year, a U.S. envoy announced in Lagos on Thursday. U.S. Consul-General in Lagos Mr John Bray made the disclosure at a College and Career Fair, organised by Education USA and the Foreign Commercial Service of the U.S. embassy. Bray…

  • Federal Government sets up panel on port, border security

    — 28th September 2017

    The Minister of Interior, Mr Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated a Presidential committee charged with enhancing security at the nation’s borders. The 11-member inter-ministerial committee has Dambazau as Chairman and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior as Secretary. Other members are the Minister of State for Aviation; Director General, Department of…

  • Kenya election talks collapse after opposition walks out

    — 28th September 2017

    Kenya’s opposition walked out of talks with the ruling party on Thursday in protest of proposed changes to the country’s electoral law ahead of next month’s repeat election, local media reported. The proposals by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party could prevent the Supreme Court from annulling future election results because of flaws with the electronic…

  • ERGP/MTEF: FG prioritizes 10 key agric projects

    — 28th September 2017

      From Magnus Eze, Abuja The federal government has in line with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), articulated and identified 10 key prioritized projects set to double productivity and improve access to export markets in a sustainable manner. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh,…

  • Anambra guber: PDP alleges plan to create division in its fold

    — 28th September 2017

      From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that there are plans by some of its dissatisfied members to instigate crisis within its fold, so as to scuttle its chances in November 18, governorship election in the state. In a statement issued by secretary of its caretaker…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share