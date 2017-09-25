APC replies Sagay: You are Buhari’s attack dog

…Tags Presidential aide rogue elephant

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Angry national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Monday stated that it has become very obvious that the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) does not have anything constructive to say about anything other tearing down and assaulting everyone and everything.

Reacting to his vitriolic attack on the ruling party in an interview he granted recently where he described APC as “the most unprincipled group of people” who are “encouraging and accepting rogues” in the party, the APC leadership said that he has displayed quintessential rogue elephant behaviour in all his utterances.

Sagay, had in the interview explained that he does not mean rogue in its literary interpretation, he also noted that ‘when you say someone is a rogue elephant, it means people who are running riot and destroying the party.

However reacting to his comment in a press statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party lamented that Sagay in his sheer arrogance, forgets that it is impossible for him to call out the leadership of the party as “weak” and “unprincipled” without indicting the president, who is the leader of the party and has the fundamental responsibility to build the party.