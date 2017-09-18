THE DRUMS OF WAR

The past week had been particularly frightening. During the week, the country’s political temperature spiked dangerously toward a boiling point. Apart from Boko Haram, which continues to unleash mayhem in most parts of the north, especially North East, despite being ‘defeated’, the South East, and some parts of the South South, have been on edge. The spiralling tension was largely induced by the increased intensity of the campaign by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for the actualisation of the Republic of Biafra.

Signs of trouble emerged last weekend as the military announced that it was commencing Operation Python Dance II on Friday, September 15, running through October 15. Like its precursor, Operation Python Dance I, the military high command explained that the second stanza aims at fighting crime in the state. But many citizens saw the move as targeting Kanu and his co-agitators.

However, true to its words, the military, over the weekend, moved soldiers and equipment to strategic towns in the state. This led to violence, on Sunday, between IPOB members and soldiers, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital. Several people sustained injuries during the face-off.

Tuesday afternoon, another confrontation at a military check-point at Obehie, Abia State, but which spread to Oyigbo Junction in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, resulted in the death of a policeman. Three other policemen were reportedly injured while two police vans were burnt. On Thursday, a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, ordered 32 persons, all suspected to be IPOB members, remanded in prison. That was after they had been arraigned for murder, armed robbery, unlawful assembly and treasonable felony.