PROMOTED Anambra

1,200 policemen promoted in Anambra command

— 12th April 2018

Jeff Amaechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A couple was among the 1,200  policemen decorated with their new ranks, on Wednesday, by the Anambra State Comissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar.

The husband and wife, Effiong and Jane Ndifereke, were promoted from Sergeant to Inspector in same rank due to their dedication and committed in discharging their duties.

Others who were decorated with their new ranks included one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), one Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), 808 Inspectors and 353 Sergeants

Umar, while addressing the newly promoted officers and men at the police headquarters, Awka, warned them against indulging in any corrupt practices capable tarnishing their image and that of the police.

He urged them to conduct themselves well in line with the ethics of the job as well as to be dedicated to their duty, saying that the promotion was based on hard work and  diligent to duty.

The police boss said that promotion of the senior officers was based on the recommendation of the Police Service Commission (PSC) while the promotion of the rank and file was made by the Inspector General of Police.

“The promotion was made by virtue of hard work, dedication to duty, tolerance, professionalism as well as zero tolerance for corruption.

“These attributes of yours that are promoted today should be combined to the mission and vision of Nigerian Police Force. The state police command has done so well that the IGP promoted 1200 officers and men.

“The IGP expect you those promoted today and those waiting not be promoted to give in your best to shun corruption, be humble and then exhibit high sense of humidity to the members of the public.

“The promotion will serve as a morale booster, it will serve as a catalyst to a new way to do your job diligently and we expect nothing less from you because you the mirror and you are the agent of the Nigerian police.

“Whatever conduct you exhibit outside it will reflect what the  Nigeria police is all about. A beauty of a country is to be seen through the behavior of the police officers, therefore the command under my command enjoin you to exhibit high sense of discipline and professionalism in trying to carry out your job. I congratulate those promoted and assure those that are yet to be promoted that their own will soon come”.

“Since I assumed office in June 2017, God has continued to bless the command due to our hard work and dedication to duty.

“Last year about 1000 officers and men were promoted and this year over 1000 again were promoted in a command with over 4000 policemen which means that 50 percent of officers and men of the command have been promoted within the period I have been in this command and more promotions are coming,” Umar stated.

Responding on behalf of the newly promoted officers and men, the Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr. Cosmas Eze, thanked the IGP and state CP for the elevation and promised to make the police proud in carrying out their duties. He also promised to be diligent to duty with integrity and base on professionalism.

 

 

