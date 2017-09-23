120 orphans get scholarships from association in Taraba

From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Mutum Biyu Development Association (MBDA), in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State, has enrolled 120 orphans to primary schools in the state.

Chairman of the association, Alhaji Tukura Julde, who disclosed this at a press briefing, in Jalingo, on Saturday, said it was part of efforts by the association to restore hope to the orphans and give them a sense of belonging.

Julde said that the association has paid for registration fee for the orphans and also provided uniforms, exercise books, shoes and other requirements and would take responsibility of the needs of the orphans up to class six.

He said the association decided to sponsor the orphans because there were many of such children that have nobody to take care of their education and other needs.

Alhaji Tukura explained that it was sad to note that many talented children who lost their parents in the area could not go to school for lack sponsors.

He further disclosed that the association had also offered scholarship to 120 students in the chiefdom studying in tertiary institutions across the country.

According to the chairman, the association will continue to place priority to education in order to catch up with other communities that have advanced educationally.

He said no society would attain the desire development and advancement without education and The chairman however advised parents in the chiefdom to encourage their children and wards attend schools and also guide their children against social vices.

He commended the chief of Mutum Biyu Alhaji Sani Kachalla, and members of the association as well as the elite in the chiefdom for financial and moral support to the association.