12 killed in Edo failed bank robbery

The gunmen also killed at least four other persons within the premises of the two banks in apparent anger when they could not access the vaults of the banks, unofficial reports said. Tony. Osauzo, Benin No fewer than 12 persons, including a policeman, reportedly lost their lives yesterday evening when gunmen stormed Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, and attempted to rob the two banks in the town, Unity Bank and Keystone Bank. Two detainees reported to have been arrested yesterday morning for minor offences were said to be among those reportedly killed in the police station by the gunmen. READ ALSO: How gunmen abducted Islamic preacher in Kaduna – Police

One of the detainees was reportedly arrested for incomplete vehicle particulars. It was learnt that the gunmen had first attacked the police station, which was about 1.2 kilometres from the banks, in a bid to neutralise any threat to their mission. In the process, they burnt the official vehicle of the area commander and killed a policeman. Three other persons near the police station were also reportedly killed.

The gunmen also killed at least four other persons within the premises of the two banks in apparent anger when they could not access the vaults of the banks, unofficial reports said. A youth in the community, Ofei Obende, said they tried to resist the robbers but were overpowered by their firepower, adding that the police in the banks exchange of gunfire with the robbers, which led to the death of the three unidentifiable people. READ ALSO: Unidentified corpses: 3 suspects in police net in Zamfara