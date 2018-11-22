Twelve people including a pilot on Thursday were injured after a helicopter crash-landed in the Philippines’ Tarlac province, north of Manila, an Army general said.

Lt.-Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, commander of the military’s Northern Luzon Command, said the accident happened at around 2:00 p.m. local time when the Philippine Air Force Sokol helicopter crash-landed at Col. Ernesto Ravina Air Base, also known as Crow Valley.

Salamat said the pilot suffered a head injury while another crew member had a broken arm.

“The rest only suffered scratches,” he added.

Philippine Air Force spokesman, Maj. Aristides Galang, said the helicopter’s passengers included members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, who were on their way to an event in Crow Valley.

Galang, however, said the military was looking into the accident.

NAN