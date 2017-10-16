11th National Council on Environment meeting begins in Ogun Monday

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The 11th National Council on Environment (NCE) meeting will begin, on Monday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The NCE meeting, with the theme: ‘Unlocking the Investment Opportunities in the Environment Sector Towards Nigeria’s Economic Recovery, Diversification, Growth and Sustainable Development’, will be held between October 16 and October 18, 2017.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Dr. Mahmood Usman Ahmed, while briefing journalists on Sunday in Abeokuta, the three day council meeting will kick off with a technical session by stakeholders in environment sector.

Ahmed, who disclosed that delegates from the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT, are expected to attend the NCE, said climate change, drought, renewable energy, waste management and environmental health among other issues, will top the discussions at the meeting.

He also said the Council will review various decisions taken at the last year’s meeting, to establish their success or otherwise.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, however, said Nigeria will be attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held from November 6 to 17 in Bonn, Germany, to attract funds to develop Nigeria’s renewable energy programme as well as getting investors to invest in its environmental potentials.