The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2017 -
12th September 2017 - Macron visits Caribbean Islands after Irma devastation
12th September 2017 - BREAKING: Curfew declared in Aba
12th September 2017 - Hurricane Irma destruction cost is $92b, chaos unequalled
12th September 2017 - Anti-Drug Agency arrest 14 farmers in Gombe cannabis farm raid
12th September 2017 - IPOB/military clash: Govs set up 7-man investigative committee
12th September 2017 - South West, South East think-tanks partner on development
12th September 2017 - Buhari meets Ghanaian President in Aso Rock
12th September 2017 - 7 IPOB members feared killed in army clash
12th September 2017 - Bauchi spends N5.1b monthly on salaries – Gov. Abubakar
Home / Cover / 

— 12th September 2017

Curfew: Peace is threatened in Abia -Ikpeazu

From OKEY SAMPSON, Aba

 

Apparently worried by the development coming after members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and soldiers of the 14 Brigade Ohafia, Abia State clashed, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Tuesday announced a three-day curfew in Aba, the commercial nerve of the state.

Ikpeazu in a release that he personally signed at the end of a crucial meeting with heads of security agencies in the state at the Government House, which was obtained by our correspondent through the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Enyinnaya Apollos said that the curfew would be effective from 6pm to 6am within the three days.

While the governor said that it doesn’t see anything wrong with the Python Dance II in the southeast as was initiated by the army authorities, it demanded that such action should be carried out according to best practices.

The release further urged the public and Aba residents to be law abiding and go about their businesses without any fear as government is committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and residents of the city.

The statement noted that: “Abia State has for the past few days been the focus of security searchlight occasioned by the reported skirmish between some groups in the state, especially the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the Nigerian Army.

“Government notes and has observed the frenzy of activities of members of IPOB within Afara – Umuahia, the home of the leader of IPOB for some months now. Government is equally aware of the recent proclamation by the Nigerian Army of Operation Python Dance II within the South East geopolitical region of Nigeria.

Ikpeazu said: “The government recognizes the constitutional Right to Freedom of Movement for all Nigerians, but objects to the influx of people into Abia State for purposes of unsettling the enduring peace in the state.

Finally, Abia State will cooperate with security agencies to maintain the rule of law and order in the State

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

— 12th September 2017

Curfew: Peace is threatened in Abia -Ikpeazu From OKEY SAMPSON, Aba   Apparently worried by the development coming after members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and soldiers of the 14 Brigade Ohafia, Abia State clashed, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Tuesday announced a three-day curfew in Aba, the commercial nerve of the state. Ikpeazu…

  • BREAKING: Curfew declared in Aba

    — 12th September 2017

    The forceful invasion of the South East zone especially Abia State by Nigerian soldiers has led to anticipated collapsed of public peace. In reaction, the government of the state has declared restriction of movement of people in Aba, the largest city of the state. The curfew for most of the hours of the day takes…

  • Hurricane Irma destruction cost is $92b, chaos unequalled

    — 12th September 2017

      The climatic devastation that hit US at the state of Florida and heading to Georgia and others nearby states at reduced gust velocity of 73m/h has recorded a lot of firsts in destruction in the US. As at the last count Tuesday, the US has estimated that the unequalled destruction in the affected areas…

  • Anti-Drug Agency arrest 14 farmers in Gombe cannabis farm raid

    — 12th September 2017

    The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Gombe State on Tuesday said its operatives arrested 14 farmers for cultivating Cannabis in two communities. The Commandant of the agency in the state, Mr Aliyu Adole, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe that the farmers were arrested with 413.19 kilogrammes of Cannabis. He…

  • IPOB/military clash: Govs set up 7-man investigative committee

    — 12th September 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governors of the South East states, Tuesday, set up a seven-man committee to investigate the causes of the clash involving a detachment of military officers and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] in Umuahia. This was disclosed by the Director of Media and Communications to the South East…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share