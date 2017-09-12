BREAKING: Curfew declared in Aba

Curfew: Peace is threatened in Abia -Ikpeazu

From OKEY SAMPSON, Aba

Apparently worried by the development coming after members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and soldiers of the 14 Brigade Ohafia, Abia State clashed, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Tuesday announced a three-day curfew in Aba, the commercial nerve of the state.

Ikpeazu in a release that he personally signed at the end of a crucial meeting with heads of security agencies in the state at the Government House, which was obtained by our correspondent through the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Enyinnaya Apollos said that the curfew would be effective from 6pm to 6am within the three days.

While the governor said that it doesn’t see anything wrong with the Python Dance II in the southeast as was initiated by the army authorities, it demanded that such action should be carried out according to best practices.

The release further urged the public and Aba residents to be law abiding and go about their businesses without any fear as government is committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and residents of the city.

The statement noted that: “Abia State has for the past few days been the focus of security searchlight occasioned by the reported skirmish between some groups in the state, especially the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the Nigerian Army.

“Government notes and has observed the frenzy of activities of members of IPOB within Afara – Umuahia, the home of the leader of IPOB for some months now. Government is equally aware of the recent proclamation by the Nigerian Army of Operation Python Dance II within the South East geopolitical region of Nigeria.

Ikpeazu said: “The government recognizes the constitutional Right to Freedom of Movement for all Nigerians, but objects to the influx of people into Abia State for purposes of unsettling the enduring peace in the state.

Finally, Abia State will cooperate with security agencies to maintain the rule of law and order in the State