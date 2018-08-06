– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - 116 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave camps to be repatriated soon, says Dabiri-Erewa
6th August 2018 - Assemblies of God Church crisis: Court quashes suspension of Rev. Nicholas Anyanwu
6th August 2018 - Oshiomhole to meet Edo party leaders over festering dissatisfaction
6th August 2018 - Abandoned 693 containers of power equipment recovered by TCN after 15 years
6th August 2018 - Niger govt. to build 20 room hostels for NMS Zaria
6th August 2018 - The death of Sister Grace
6th August 2018 - Youths key to national development – Analyst
6th August 2018 - Ugwuanyi has done well – Fr. Mbaka
6th August 2018 - Economic recovery: Lalong applauds FG initiatives on MSME
6th August 2018 - Masari launches ‘war’ on girl-child marriage in Katsina
Home / National / 116 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave camps to be repatriated soon, says Dabiri-Erewa
slave camps

116 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave camps to be repatriated soon, says Dabiri-Erewa

— 6th August 2018

NAN

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, says that 116 of the Nigerian migrants trapped in Libya slave camps would be repatriated home soon.

Dabiri-Erewa said this  in a statement by her media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Sunday in Abuja.

She said that the Federal Government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have located  the detention camps of the Nigerians, and offered to bring those willing back home.

The Nigeria Mission in Tripoli, she said, had traced the  migrants to Osama Detention Centre, Zawiya , Libya.

According to her,  116 Nigerian migrants have been  processed online by the Nigeria Mission and IOM for repatriation back to Nigeria.

However, 24 of them  insisted they must get to Europe.

READ ALSO Oshiomhole to meet Edo party leaders over festering dissatisfaction

She said that Federal Government moved to rescue the detained migrants after their plea for assistance through video clip from Libya on July 8.

In the video, the stranded Nigerians who veiled their faces, said that their final destination is Europe but was intercepted by the security agencies in Libya and locked up in dehumanising conditions.

The migrants had in the video said  they were being tortured to death daily under a dehumanising condition.

” We are dying here. Come and rescue us. Europe is our final destination but we are trapped in Libya subjecting us to inhuman treatment”, one of the Nigerians said  in the video.

Dabiri-Erewa said that 9,438 Nigerian migrants had so far been repatriated by the Federal Government and the IOM.

She gave assurance that President  Muhammadu Buhari would continue to ensure that all stranded migrants willing to return home are brought back.

President Muhammadu Buhari early this year directed immediate evacuation of Nigerians from Libya.

According to her,  those that have been brought back are being profiled and enrolled in various technical and vocational training centres with relevant agencies and NGOs.

She appealed to Nigerian youths to avail themselves the opportunities  in the country as against risking their lives to search for a non-existing and deadly greener pastures abroad.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

slave camps

116 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave camps to be repatriated soon, says Dabiri-Erewa

— 6th August 2018

NAN The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, says that 116 of the Nigerian migrants trapped in Libya slave camps would be repatriated home soon. Dabiri-Erewa said this  in a statement by her media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Sunday in Abuja. She said that the Federal Government and the…

  • ASSEMBLIES OF GOD

    Assemblies of God Church crisis: Court quashes suspension of Rev. Nicholas Anyanwu

    — 6th August 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, ‎has voided the suspension of Rev. Nicholas Anyanwu as the District Superintendent of Abuja District of the Assemblies of God Church Nigeria, describing it as ‘illegal and unconstitutional’. The court equally voided the subsequent oral public announcement through the various pastors of…

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    Oshiomhole to meet Edo party leaders over festering dissatisfaction

    — 6th August 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is scheduled to meet with party leaders in Edo State, this week, in a bid to address perceived growing dissatisfaction among party faithful over alleged abandonment by Governor Godwin Obaseki. The meeting which might hold, on Thursday, is also said to…

  • POWER EQUIPMENT RECOVERED

    Abandoned 693 containers of power equipment recovered by TCN after 15 years

    — 6th August 2018

    Mohammed said some of the power equipment had been auctioned by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), but said TCN would go after the auctioneers to recover the containers. – …As Nigeria targets World’s 3rd largest gas exporter The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) at the weekend said it has recovered more than 693 containers of power…

  • NIGER

    Niger govt. to build 20 room hostels for NMS Zaria

    — 6th August 2018

    John Adams, Minna Worried by the state of infrastructure, especially accommodation at the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, in Kaduna State, the Niger State Government has offered to build 20 rooms hostel accommodation for the 60 years old school. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello made the pledge at the school’s 60th graduation ceremony held, on Saturday,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share