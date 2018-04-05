114 Police officers decorated with new ranks in Edo

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A total of 114 Inspectors, rank and file serving at the Zonal Command Headquarters of Zone 5 Police, Benin-City, who were recently promoted by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris were, on Wednesday, decorated with their new ranks by ‎the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, Rasheed Akintunde.

Of the number, 81 Sergeants were promoted to Inspectors while thirty -three 33 Corporals were promoted to Sergeant rank.

During the decoration, AIG Adekunle charged the officers to reciprocate the gesture through dedication to work, discipline, loyalty and commitment at all times.

He further reminded the newly promoted Officers that their promotion came at a time when their services are needed more, considering the current security challenges facing our dear country and urged them to redouble their effort and re-dedicate themselves for the task ahead.

The Assistant Inspector – General of Police also used the occasion to thank the IGP and Police Service Commission ( PSC ) for finding it worthy to consider officers of the zone in the recent promotion exercise and expressed hope that the Inspector – General of Police will continue to consider personnel from the zone in the subsequent promotion.

Recall that recently, the Inspector – General of Police through its recommendation to the Police Service Commission, promoted 34,672 Sergeants to Inspector while 26,104 Corporals were promoted to Sergeant across the 36 states of federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.