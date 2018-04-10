The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - 112-year-old Japanese certified as world’s oldest living man
10th April 2018 - Dozens dead in Indonesia after drinking bootleg liquor
10th April 2018 - Woman embalmed alive in hospital blunder
10th April 2018 - Police nab Bayelsa varsity student for robbery
10th April 2018 - Experts discuss girl-child education in North
10th April 2018 - How we resist admission pressure –OAU VC
10th April 2018 - Abduction in schools will affect girl-child education –Proprietress
10th April 2018 - 20% children requires special needs education, says HIIMA CEO
10th April 2018 - FCET Umunze: New students strictly admitted on merit, says acting Provost
10th April 2018 - How Abuja private schools plot, execute cheating during public exams – Noma, FCT UBEB director
Home / World News / 112-year-old Japanese certified as world’s oldest living man

112-year-old Japanese certified as world’s oldest living man

— 10th April 2018

NAN

Guinness World Records, on Tuesday, recognised Masazo Nonaka, a 112-year-old Japanese national, as the world’s oldest living man.

Nonaka, who lives in a family-run hot spring inn on the northern island of Hokkaido, received a certificate from Erika Ogawa, vice president for Japan at the record-keeping organization.

The former inn owner in the town of Ashoro now likes to spend time with his family and also reads newspapers, watches TV and indulges in sweets, according to Guinness.

Nonaka was born on July 25, 1905, just months before Albert Einstein published his special theory of relativity. In 1931, Nonaka married Hatsuno and went on to have five children with her.

Nonaka has seven brothers and one sister, who live nearby in the town.

He was certified as the world’s oldest man after Francisco Nunez Olivera in Spain died in January at the age of 113.

“Mr Nonaka’s achievement is remarkable – he can teach us all an important lesson about the value of life and how to stretch the limits of human longevity,” said Craig Clenday, Guinness World Records’ editor-in-chief.

The world’s oldest living person is Nabi Tajima, a 117-year-old resident of the southern Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima, according to the US-based Gerontology Research Group.

She was born on August 4, 1900.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

VARSITY student

Police nab Bayelsa varsity student for robbery

— 10th April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested an undergraduate of the Department of Political Science, Niger Delta University, identified as Amassoma, Kimipanipre P. Franklin aka Castro, for alleged armed robbery. Also arrested was a16-year-old girl, Favour Wisdom, said to be a friend to one of the robbers and also their armourer. According…

  • EDUCATION North

    Experts discuss girl-child education in North

    — 10th April 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi No fewer than 100 members of the High Level Women Advocates (HILWA) from northern states have converged on Bauchi for a five-day National Capacity Development Workshop in a bid to put girl child-education in the region in the front burner. Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Government House,…

  • Rivers

    GDI mobilises Rivers indigenes in Diaspora for Wike’s re-election

    — 10th April 2018

    Grassroots Development Initiatives (GDI) has urged Rivers State indigenes in Diaspora to come home en masse and participate in the 2019 general election in order to vote for the continuation of the progressive and all-inclusive administration of Governor Nyesom Wike. GDI convener, Pastor Egba Egba, during a meeting of Nigerians in Diaspora at Kempton Park,…

  • Dickson

    No going back in blocking financial leakages –Dickson

    — 10th April 2018

    • 500 renounce cultism in Bayelsa Job Osazuwa; Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has vowed not go back in ensuring all financial leakages in the public service are blocked. He said despite the criticisms by some persons with vested interest, he will keep doing the right thing in the interest of the…

  • Police

    Police arraign 28 suspects over Benue herdsmen’s killing

    — 10th April 2018

    Benue State Police Command has arraigned 28 persons allegedly involved in the killing of 10 herdsmen in the state. The herders were among the passengers attacked by hoodlums on Saturday near Yelwata village, along Lafia-Makurdi Highway in Guma Local Government Area of the state. Counsel to the defendants, Mr Tijani Ahmed, confirmed in an interview with…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share