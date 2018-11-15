Nigeria has recorded 1,110 deaths this year from cholera outbreaks in 29 states across Nigeria, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The agency, in in its weekly epidemiological report monitored in Premium Times, the casualty figure this year is several times higher than the 84 recorded last year.

The report for week 43 showed that 48,686 suspected cholera cases were recorded between weeks one and 43 of 2018, with 829 laboratory confirmed from 239 local government areas in the 29 states.

In 2017, cases within weeks one to 43 recorded 3,642 suspected cases and 84 deaths from 70 council areas in 19 states.

The worst hit states are Adamawa, Borno, Katsina, Yobe, Zamfara, Bauchi Kano and Gombe.

In week 43 alone, 454 suspected cases with two laboratory confirmed and 30 deaths were reported from 29 local governments in the eight states – Adamawa 106, Bauchi five, Borno 197, Gombe seven, Kano four, Katsina 22, Yobe 76 and Zamfara 37.

In 2017, 108 suspected cases and three deaths were reported from six local governments in four states during the same period.

The situation report from Yobe, as reported by Reliefweb, showed that suspected cholera cases were 1,777 with 61 associated deaths.

In the state, 584 cases were reported in Gulani local government area, 485 in Gujba and 460 in Damaturu. Fune reported 181 cases, while 67 cases were reported in Potiskum.

Out of 112 samples collected and tested using cholera RDTs, 97 (86.6 percent) were positive and

15 (14 per cent) negative. Again, nine (47 percent) out of 19 samples cultured were positive for Vibrio Cholerae. However, when the nine positive samples were taken to national reference laboratory for quality checks and further analysis samples, Vibrio Cholerae O1 (Inaba) serotype was isolated in four of the samples.

In Borno, the situation report, as at November 9, showed suspected cholera cases stood at 5,897, with 73 associated deaths.

This is the breakdown: 2291 in Jere, 1,409 in MMC, 340 in Magumeri, 34 in Kaga, 165 in Konduga, 136 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 42 in Damboa, 1052 in Ngala, 91 in Askira-Uba, 161 in Kwaya- Kusar, 56 in Bama, 57 in Dikwa and 52 in Guzamala local government areas.

No additional case was reported from Magumeri, Konduga, Ngala, Askira/Uba, Kaga, Chibok, Dikwa, Shani, Damboa, Kwaya-Kusar and Bama local government areas.