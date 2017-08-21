Anambra guber: Offodile dumps UPP, urges supporters to do same

From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

The last may not have been heard about last weekend’s Anambra State gubernatorial primaries of the United Progressive Party (UPP), won by Chief Osita Chidoka, as one of the contenders, Hon. Chike Offodile today resigned from the party.

Offodile, who had pulled out of the race over allegations of doctored delegates’ list, in a statement, also urged his supporters to do same.

The UPP primaries held in Awka, the state capital, claimed the life of a delegate and ward chairman of Owerre Ezukala wWard 1, Orumba South Local Government Area, who had allegedly slumped because of canisters fired by the police and was rushed to a hospital but could not come to.

Aside the alleged willful and corrupt manipulation of the party delegates list by the National Secretariat of the party, he noted that the display of gross insensitivity to the life of a party member made him reconsider his membership of the UPP.

“I hereby resign my membership of the party with effect from today the 21st day of August 2017. I urge all my supporters and all those who believe in the Biafran ideology of equality, freedom and justice to do same and await further directives”, Offodile