Anambra guber: Offodile dumps UPP, urges supporters to do same
— 21st August 2017
From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja
The last may not have been heard about last weekend’s Anambra State gubernatorial primaries of the United Progressive Party (UPP), won by Chief Osita Chidoka, as one of the contenders, Hon. Chike Offodile today resigned from the party.
Offodile, who had pulled out of the race over allegations of doctored delegates’ list, in a statement, also urged his supporters to do same.
The UPP primaries held in Awka, the state capital, claimed the life of a delegate and ward chairman of Owerre Ezukala wWard 1, Orumba South Local Government Area, who had allegedly slumped because of canisters fired by the police and was rushed to a hospital but could not come to.
Aside the alleged willful and corrupt manipulation of the party delegates list by the National Secretariat of the party, he noted that the display of gross insensitivity to the life of a party member made him reconsider his membership of the UPP.
“I hereby resign my membership of the party with effect from today the 21st day of August 2017. I urge all my supporters and all those who believe in the Biafran ideology of equality, freedom and justice to do same and await further directives”, Offodile
Post Views:
51
Shame on you Offodile, why can’t you support your partyman that defeated you in the primary election. Nigerian politicians are always very selfish. Don’t use Biafran name to score cheap political points.Chidoka(Ike Obosi) is the man to beat come November election.
Until Nigerians politicians either sponsored frm within frm outside by the god fathers. Exchew do or die,learn to accept election results. The incidences of politicians giving excuses,or allgations of manipulation against when ever they lost out in electoral contests.As reported recently abt the resignation of Hon Ofodile when he lost the Governorship primary of UPP to Chief Osita Chidoka.I wonder why Hon Ofodile hinged his resignation frm the party to insestivity by the party leadership to death of member of the party,who slumped & latter died in the hospital as result of Canister fired by the Police men on duty at the venue of the party primary.Consequent upon this development & others by Corrupt Nigerian politicians. I urge any patriotic Nigerian in National Assy to sponsor bills to ban defection of politicians & insersion of Independent Candidature in the Nations electoral laws to stablize & ensure rancour free elections in Nigeria.
Until Nigerian politicians either sponsored frm within or outside by the god fathers. Exchew do or die,learn to accept election results. The incidences of politicians giving excuses,or allgations of manipulation against, when ever they lost out in electoral contests. As reported recently abt the resignation of Hon Ofodile when he lost the Governorship primary of UPP for Anambra State Guber election to Chief Osita Chidoka.I wonder why Hon Ofodile hinged his resignation frm the party to insestivity by the party leadership to death of member of the party,who slumped & latter died in the hospital as result the of Canister fired by the Police men on duty at the venue of the primary.Consequent upon this ugly development & others by Corrupt Nigerian politicians. I urge any patriotic Nigerian in National Assy to sponsor bills to ban defection of politicians & insersion of Independent Candidature in the Nations electoral laws to stablize & ensure rancour free elections in Nigeria.