The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2017 - Peg real sector loan interest rate at 3%, expert advises govt
22nd August 2017 - U.S., N.Korea clash at UN nuclear arms forum
22nd August 2017 - FIFA U-20 Qualifier: Danjuma invites 30 Falconets to camp
22nd August 2017 - Police parade 26 kidnap, robbery suspects
22nd August 2017 - One million workers strike in India
22nd August 2017 - Nigerians in Benin Republic welcome new ambassador with requests
22nd August 2017 - Teenager escapes lynching over alleged theft of iron rods
22nd August 2017 - TRAGIC: Pregnant woman, 8 others die in Edo road crash
22nd August 2017 - Negotiate to end strike, group urges ASUU, FG
22nd August 2017 - Buhari assures South East of fairness
Home / Politics / Anambra guber: Offodile dumps UPP, urges supporters to do same

Anambra guber: Offodile dumps UPP, urges supporters to do same

— 21st August 2017

 

From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

 

The last may not have been heard about last weekend’s Anambra State gubernatorial primaries of the United Progressive Party (UPP), won by Chief Osita Chidoka, as one of the contenders, Hon. Chike Offodile today resigned from the party.

 

Offodile, who had pulled out of the race over allegations of doctored delegates’ list, in a statement, also urged his supporters to do same.

 

The UPP primaries held in Awka, the state capital, claimed the life of a delegate and ward chairman of Owerre Ezukala wWard 1, Orumba South Local Government Area,  who had allegedly slumped because of canisters fired by the police and was rushed to a hospital but could not come to.

 

Aside the alleged willful and corrupt manipulation of the party delegates list by the National Secretariat of the party, he noted that the display of gross insensitivity to the life of a party member made him reconsider his membership of the UPP.

 

“I hereby resign my membership of the party with effect from today the 21st day of August 2017. I urge all my supporters and all those who believe in the Biafran ideology of equality, freedom and justice to do same and await further directives”, Offodile

Post Views: 51
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Ikenna Emewu

3 Comments

  1. Tim 21st August 2017 at 9:00 pm
    Reply

    Shame on you Offodile, why can’t you support your partyman that defeated you in the primary election. Nigerian politicians are always very selfish. Don’t use Biafran name to score cheap political points.Chidoka(Ike Obosi) is the man to beat come November election.

  2. Ebuka Amaechi 22nd August 2017 at 3:32 pm
    Reply

    Until Nigerians politicians either sponsored frm within frm outside by the god fathers. Exchew do or die,learn to accept election results. The incidences of politicians giving excuses,or allgations of manipulation against when ever they lost out in electoral contests.As reported recently abt the resignation of Hon Ofodile when he lost the Governorship primary of UPP to Chief Osita Chidoka.I wonder why Hon Ofodile hinged his resignation frm the party to insestivity by the party leadership to death of member of the party,who slumped & latter died in the hospital as result of Canister fired by the Police men on duty at the venue of the party primary.Consequent upon this development & others by Corrupt Nigerian politicians. I urge any patriotic Nigerian in National Assy to sponsor bills to ban defection of politicians & insersion of Independent Candidature in the Nations electoral laws to stablize & ensure rancour free elections in Nigeria.

  3. Ebuka Amaechi 22nd August 2017 at 3:39 pm
    Reply

    Until Nigerian politicians either sponsored frm within or outside by the god fathers. Exchew do or die,learn to accept election results. The incidences of politicians giving excuses,or allgations of manipulation against, when ever they lost out in electoral contests. As reported recently abt the resignation of Hon Ofodile when he lost the Governorship primary of UPP for Anambra State Guber election to Chief Osita Chidoka.I wonder why Hon Ofodile hinged his resignation frm the party to insestivity by the party leadership to death of member of the party,who slumped & latter died in the hospital as result the of Canister fired by the Police men on duty at the venue of the primary.Consequent upon this ugly development & others by Corrupt Nigerian politicians. I urge any patriotic Nigerian in National Assy to sponsor bills to ban defection of politicians & insersion of Independent Candidature in the Nations electoral laws to stablize & ensure rancour free elections in Nigeria.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Peg real sector loan interest rate at 3%, expert advises govt

— 22nd August 2017

A university don, Dr Anthony Kifordu, has  urged  the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure that three per cent interest is charged for  loans given to  the real sector of the nation’s economy. Kifordu, who is of the Edo University Iyamho (EUI), told  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Tuesday that…

  • U.S., N.Korea clash at UN nuclear arms forum

    — 22nd August 2017

    North Korea and the U.S. accused each other on Tuesday of posing a military threat to the other, with Pyongyang’s envoy declaring it would never put its nuclear arsenal up for negotiation. The debate at the UN began when the U.S. envoy said President Donald Trump’s top priority was to protect the United States and…

  • Police parade 26 kidnap, robbery suspects

    — 22nd August 2017

    From Molly Kilete and Esther Ene, Abuja   The Nigeria Police Tuesday paraded 26 suspected kidnappers allegedly responsible for terrorizing motorists on the Niger, Kogi states and the Abuja-Kaduna highway. The suspects who were arrested at different locations were paraded at the Ibrahim Coomasie police station, at Gawu Babangida, in Gurara Local Government Area of…

  • Nigerians in Benin Republic welcome new ambassador with requests

    — 22nd August 2017

    From: Christopher Oji Nigeria’s new Ambassador to Benin Republic, Kayode Emmanuel Oguntuashe, recently resumed duty in the neighbouring West African country. The envoy was given a red carpet reception by the Nigerian community in Benin Republic, who turned out in their numbers to welcome him with pomp and ceremony. As early as 6:30am, members of…

  • Teenager escapes lynching over alleged theft of iron rods

    — 22nd August 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba A 13-year-old boy, simply identified as Shola, escaped being lynched by an angry mob after he was caught stealing iron rods from a welding workshop. He was caught by the owner of the workshop, one Peter, shortly after successfully stealing the rods at the workshop located on Frank Ailehmen Street, Okumagba…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share