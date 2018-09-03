– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - 11-year-old worshipper killed, scores injured in collapsed Catholic Church
3rd September 2018 - FG to lobby banks on 5% lending rate to farmers
3rd September 2018 - Fresh scramble for Africa: How China, migration fears drew Europe, US to Nigeria
3rd September 2018 - Artist battles OAU over ‘destruction’ of Soyinka’s sculpture
3rd September 2018 - Cameroon and Biya’s bid for 7th term
3rd September 2018 - SUN GIRL EMELDA OKOYE
2nd September 2018 - Barca budgets €160m for Salah
2nd September 2018 - 2019: Abia youths buy nomination form for Orji Kalu
2nd September 2018 - Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East
2nd September 2018 - SUN GIRL: IRENE
Home / Cover / National / 11-year-old worshipper killed, scores injured in collapsed Catholic Church
CATHOLIC CHURCH COLLAPSE

11-year-old worshipper killed, scores injured in collapsed Catholic Church

— 3rd September 2018

“My prayers are with the worshipers, affected families, Governor Okowa and the people of Delta State on this morning’s collapse of St. Paul Catholic Church.”

• Saraki condoles with church, state

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An 11-year-old boy, simply identified as Jeffrey Jackson, yesterday, died in collapsed St. Paul Catholic Church building in Ugolo in Adagbrasa community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill ex-councilor in Delta

Besides, about 15 persons were injured in the collapsed building which took place at about 7:00 a.m. when parishioners had just ended the morning prayers for the parish priest to commence the Sunday mass.

The injured persons have been rushed to different hospitals for medical attention.

It was gathered that the collapse was as a result of a new building being erected around the old one.

A witness and Vice Chairman of the church laity council, Daniel Agiri, said the incident occurred due to the collapsed of the foundation of a new structure to expand the existing 100-year-old building which has not been sand-filled.

He said worshippers had concluded rosary and morning prayers before the incident occurred, adding that the seminarian who was to assist in officiating the mass had just arrived and was yet to enter the church when they started to notice the falling of the walls.

“We were about to commence mass when we started noticing a crack in the wall of the building from the alter. The incident happened rapidly. We are happy that the seminarian who was to assist to officiate the mass has not started. The moment the building started falling, everyone started scampering for safety. We loss one person and 15 persons got injured.

“We have evacuated the deceased, Jeffrey who was a primary four pupil. My son’s leg was also broken in the process. Some of the injured persons are in their 80s. The doctor told us that they are in stable condition,” he said.

Agiri pleaded with the state government and the Warri Catholic Diocese to urgently erect a new building for them to worship, saying they were planning for their 100 years anniversary.

The state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured that the state government will undertake the medical treatment of the injured victims.

READ ALSO: Delta @ 27: Okowa hails Deltans for support, unity

In an updated statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, the governor directed that adequate medical attention should be given to the survivors.

Meanwhile, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has commiserated with state government over the incident.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki also said he would continue to monitor the situation and help ensure all survivors receive necessary medical attention.

“My prayers are with the worshipers, affected families, Governor Okowa and the people of Delta State on this morning’s collapse of St. Paul Catholic Church. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to see that survivors are rescued and treated.

“Right now, we must all come together as Muslims, Christians, people of faith, and most importantly, Nigerians to provide necessary relief for the affected families and community.

“This tragedy affects us all and we join the Catholic community to mourn the deceased — even as rescue efforts are still underway,” Saraki said.

READ ALSO: Adamu hallucinating over Saraki’s seat – Rafiu Ibrahim
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CATHOLIC CHURCH COLLAPSE

11-year-old worshipper killed, scores injured in collapsed Catholic Church

— 3rd September 2018

“My prayers are with the worshipers, affected families, Governor Okowa and the people of Delta State on this morning’s collapse of St. Paul Catholic Church.” • Saraki condoles with church, state Paul Osuyi, Asaba An 11-year-old boy, simply identified as Jeffrey Jackson, yesterday, died in collapsed St. Paul Catholic Church building in Ugolo in Adagbrasa…

  • LENDING RATE

    FG to lobby banks on 5% lending rate to farmers

    — 3rd September 2018

    The government praised the CBN and the Bankers Committee for slashing the interest rate from 25 percent to 9 percent to enable farmers have access to loans Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government said it is considering discussing with banks, especially the Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL) to help reduce the lending…

  • SCRAMBLE FOR AFRICA

    Fresh scramble for Africa: How China, migration fears drew Europe, US to Nigeria

    — 3rd September 2018

    Managing Director of Financial Derivatives, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said the new scramble for Africa should not be seen as a threat to African economies… Omodele Adigun, Louis Iba and Adewale Sanyaolu Following China’s almost complete takeover of investment opportunities in Africa, major European nations; France, the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany, including the United States…

  • ARTIST

    Artist battles OAU over ‘destruction’ of Soyinka’s sculpture

    — 3rd September 2018

    “Cutting off the books from the piece, and destroying the base made me feel as an artist that the work was relegated from monument to a mere craft.” • Dons, lawyer disagree on rightful owner of work Simeon Mpamugoh Dotun Popoola, an international artist, is angry with the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)…

  • BIYA - SEVENTH TERM

    Cameroon and Biya’s bid for 7th term

    — 3rd September 2018

    The African Union Commission should for Africa’s sake, its dignity and self-respect do everything to stop President Paul Biya of Cameroon from his intended extension of his autocratic rule in October. The idea of a seventh term for Biya, another six-year tenure, is abominable, tyrannical and reflects the helplessness of the people of Cameroon in…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share