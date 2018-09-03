11-year-old worshipper killed, scores injured in collapsed Catholic Church

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An 11-year-old boy, simply identified as Jeffrey Jackson, yesterday, died in collapsed St. Paul Catholic Church building in Ugolo in Adagbrasa community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Besides, about 15 persons were injured in the collapsed building which took place at about 7:00 a.m. when parishioners had just ended the morning prayers for the parish priest to commence the Sunday mass.

The injured persons have been rushed to different hospitals for medical attention.

It was gathered that the collapse was as a result of a new building being erected around the old one.

A witness and Vice Chairman of the church laity council, Daniel Agiri, said the incident occurred due to the collapsed of the foundation of a new structure to expand the existing 100-year-old building which has not been sand-filled.