Home / National / 11 PDP govs in crucial meeting ahead Dec. 9 convention

11 PDP govs in crucial meeting ahead Dec. 9 convention

— 13th November 2017

The 11 Governors of Peoples Democratic (PDP) are in a close door meeting in Enugu with the eight national chairmanship aspirants of the party ahead of the Dec. 9 national convention of the party.

The governors are Ishaku Darius, Taraba; Dankwambo Ibrahim, Gombe; and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum.

Others are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta, Nyesom Wike, Rivers, Emmanuel Udom, Akwa Ibom; and Ben Ayade of Cross River.

The others are Ebonyi Governor, represented by his deputy, and Serike Dickson of Bayelsa.

The eight national chairmen aspirants in attendance are, Raymond Dokpesi, Bode George, Jimi Agbaje, Taoheed Adedoja, Tunde Adeiran, Uche Secondus, Gbenga Daniel and Rasheed Ladoja

Also in the meeting were former governors Gabriel Suswam, Godswill Akpabio and Sule Lamido.

The others were Kema Chikwe, former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, Tom Ikimi, and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu. (NAN)

