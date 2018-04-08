The Sun News
Home / National / 11 Nasarawa herdsmen reportedly murdered in Benue

11 Nasarawa herdsmen reportedly murdered in Benue

— 8th April 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia

About 11 Fulani herdsmen from Nasarawa State were on Saturday murdered in their cold blood in Yelwater, a border town in Benue State by men suspected to be Tiv militias.
Our correspondent gathered that the herdsmen hail from Kendeh village, Awe local government area of Nasarawa state and were travelling to Benue state to attend a naming ceremony of one of their relation.
Speaking exclusively to our correspondent in Lafia, the state chairman of Miyetti Allah, Mohammed Husseini, said the victims left Awe in the early hours of Saturday in a chartered bus and on getting to yelwater town, they had a flat tyre and stop over to fix it when the suspected Tiv militias surrounded them and sloughtered them one after another.
He gave their names as Gambo Modoka, Lauru Hodi, Bogel Mainasara , Zakari Modoka, Hassan Mainasara, Gambo Mainasara , Ya’u Ori, Feuri Adamu, Khadija Rilwanu as well as two kids whose names cannot be ascertained.
He said that the driver of the bus who is not a fulani man was not touch as he watch helplessly the killing of his passengers.
Mr Hussein said the attention of the security men in Yelwater was drawn to the incident but nobody came to the rescue of the victims.
He therefore appealed to his people not to take laws into their hands, he express disappointment in security agencies.
When contacted, the public relations officer of Nasarawa state police command DSP Kennedy Idirisu said the command is aware of the incident but it happens in Yelwater , a border town in Benue state.
He said it is the police in Benue state command that went there to pick the corps.

